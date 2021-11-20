BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team has won back-to-back conference championships and sports a 23-game winning streak in league play.
In order to build on those accomplishments, the Mariners will have to rely on a trio of sophomores.
“They received quite a bit of playing time last season,” Daniel Griffee said as he enters his third year as coach. “They are young, but the experience they got last year was very beneficial. They’re very talented. The future is bright for those sophomores.”
Shamel Baker had one of the best freshman seasons in county history last year, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for a team that went undefeated at 12-0 until a 63-61 loss to Riverside-Martin in the third round of the 1A playoffs.
“He does it by finesse,” Griffee said. “He glides and moves in ways where you don’t really know how he does it.”
Charles Matheka and Cole Jernigan had supporting roles as freshman with Matheka averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 assists, while Jernigan averaged 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds.
Griffee said both are ready to step up this season.
“I think Charles is one of the best point guards around,” he said. “Cole is the blue-collar player of the group.”
Matheka played soccer in the fall, as did Jacob Nelson, who averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals as a junior. Nelson usually plays football, but a shoulder injury kept him from suiting up this fall.
“Playing soccer allowed Jacob to rest up and not take so much trauma to his body,” Griffee said. “Charles got more athletic by playing soccer, and he’s grown too.”
Josef Lawrence rounds out the top five. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds as a junior and showed good range from outside, hitting 43% (10-of-23) from beyond the three-point line.
Those players will try and fill the shoes of an accomplished six-member senior class that enjoyed plenty of success in its final two seasons.
Bennie Brooks finished as one of the best players in East history after capping a four-year career with senior averages of 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks. He was named a N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star and earned a scholarship to Mount Olive.
Brooks helped his team dominate the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference last year. The Mariners went 10-0, winning every game by at least 12 points and capturing each one by an average of 26.3 points.
“I hope this new conference is nothing like we experienced last year,” Griffee said. “I’ve never had a year like that before. To play 12 games like that, it was kind of amazing. It didn’t prepare us for the playoffs. We could have won that (third round) game, but we hadn’t been in that situation all year.”
Although still the same size school, East was bumped up to 2A after a realignment process that considered other factors besides enrollment.
“Welcome to Farmville Central and Kinston,” Griffee said of his team’s foray into the 2A postseason.
The new 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference features Pamlico, Northside-Pinetown, Southside, Jones Senior and Lejeune.
“I think this can be a good basketball conference,” Griffee said. “(Coach Jared) Adams does a good job up there at Northside, and Earl Sadler has taken Pamlico to the state championship a couple of times.”
Pamlico finished second in its league last season during the pandemic-shortened schedule with a 6-2 mark. Southside was third at 6-3. Northside and Jones Senior struggled, going 2-9 and 1-7 respectively, and Lejeune didn’t play basketball last year.
In order to win a third straight conference championship, Griffee figures his team will have to overcome an overwhelming lack of depth. He received some help in the form of football standout Aiden Hollingsworth (6-5, 255). He took last season off after playing as a sophomore on the junior varsity.
“He gives us size, length, athleticism,” Griffee said. “He will help us get up and down the floor. We’re excited to have him. We are thin, though. We’ll have to play differently with this lack of depth.”
The Mariners will scrimmage against Havelock on Friday and then begin the season Tuesday, Nov. 30 at home against West Carteret.
