WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet.
The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race.
The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard with 60. Socaste (S.C.) placed third with 115, followed by Jacksonville with 137.
Ryan Germain gave West its top finisher, taking fifth out of 105 runners in 21 minutes, 34 seconds.
Sophomore Caroline Dickinson toed the line in 23:15 to claim 15th in the girls race with teammate Tyler Collins following in 17th in 23:26. Anna Johnson ended up 37th in 24:19, followed by Sally King in 24:35.
The boys scored 136 points to trail South Lenoir with 101, White Oak with 105 and Hoggard 131.
Landon Gray was the top West runner, taking 13th in the 134-runner meet in 18:33.
Hunter Guthrie claimed 19th in 18:42. Carter Bass finished 26th in 18:57, followed by Colton Ellis in 33rd in 19:18.
Underclassmen filled the next three spots for West. Freshman Nash Taylor took 49th in 19:42, followed by freshman Luciano Botta in 58th in 20:00 and sophomore Jack Snipes in 80th in 20:58.
The Patriots will next hit the trail on Wednesday at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville for the 3A Coastal Conference Kickoff.
