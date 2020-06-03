Oh no, the pompano!
Every week I try to address an appropriate topic as a focus point for the “Bogus” fishing column.
This week was easy, between the 24-pound permit landed from the Hatteras surf and the litany of big pompano being weighed in at our local tackle shops and posted in our social media…it was pompano!
Pompano are members of the widespread jack/pompano family, which include the aforementioned permit, the Florida pompano, the jacks like amberjacks, crevalle jacks, blue runners, bar jacks, and yes, even the famed roosterfish fish found in the warmer waters of the East Pacific from Baja California to Peru. Recently, we have become aware of another pompano, the diminutive palometa, which looks like a smallish pompano with several vertical “grill” marks, which have been caught here in increasing numbers over the past few years.
The Florida pompano are generally found from Massachusetts to Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico and often travel in medium to large schools. Pompano mature at about one year of age, at about 8 inches and spawn and spawn offshore from the spring into the fall. Most fish that we see are in the ½- to 3-pound range with the elder of them only 3 to 4 years in age. The pompano have a wide range of temperature tolerance from mid 60s to low 90s. Although generally considered a warm-water fish, we see some of the biggest citation-size pompano early in the season, typically in April and early May as they migrate north. We then get a late summer early fall run as they return south. This year, the run of big fish has continued into June.
In general, pompano prefer clear water, sandy bottoms, closer to the beach. Indeed, most fish are inside the slough from the outer bar on into the beach up to the suds feeding on worms, crustaceans, small fish (glass minnows) and mole crabs (sand fleas). To fish for them, work the turbulent edges of the sand bars and just inside the outer bar and along the white-water surf. Also look for breaks in the bar creating a slough perpendicular to the beach (rip current area). Many people make the mistake and overcast these close-in, bottom feeders like the drums, sea mullet and indeed the pompano.
Tackle is simple with a 7-foot rod, 10- to 15-pound test line and reels in the 2000 to 4000 class. Many use the standard two-hook bottom rig. The sharpies make their own with long leaders (natural bait presentation), orange beads on or near the hook, imitating the orange sand flea eggs. Carolina rigs also give a good natural presentation of the bait as it rolls with the wave action. Pompano have small mouths, so the use of No. 4 or No. 6 long-shank hooks or even small wire, circle hooks are standard. These hit hard and run, so circle hooks work well, allowing the pompano to hook themselves.
No-brainer baits include FRESH shrimp, sand fleas (softies if you can find them) and bloodworms. They sell a Gulp sand flea, but I haven’t heard of anyone having success with them. Fishbites Bag o’ Worms, the bloodworm substitute work great.
For artificials, small spoons, little bucktails, shad darts, gold hook rigs with orange beads and speck rigs tipped with a small bit of shrimp are standard. Pompano are also targeted with small Clouser flies imitating small glass minnows.
On the fishing piers, be prepared to hang on since they run parallel to the pier, usually tangling with your envious neighbors along the pier.
---------------------
So aside from the exciting pompano bite along the surf and piers, how is the fishing?
Your best bet these days are Spanish mackerel and blues from the surf, piers and boats. Many limits are readily filed. Fish are just off the beach and around any reef, wreck or rock and including the Cape Lookout area.
Interestingly, although surf temperatures are in the mid-70s, we still hear reports of Atlantic bonito being caught. By the way, the gray trout bite remains hot from the reefs into the Morehead City Port area. Not much farther out, out of Bogue Inlet and the Beaufort boating channel, there are increasing catches of king mackerel into the 20s of pounds. We should see some at Bogue Inlet Pier soon.
If you are working the surf, of course there are Spanish and blues, and as I mentioned pompano, but the sea mullet action is still holding up if you can find a nice hole and there are slot black drum, and some rat reds as well. According to my notes from a year ago, the first week of June was our week for reds in the surf, where we caught slot and above red drum every day for a solid week, then they disappeared.
I’m ready for another week like that! Bring it on! My Kastmaster is armed and ready.
Then there are the cobia. For sure, the season is disappointing, but there are scattered big fish 50 pounds and above, particularly in the Lookout area, caught on fresh menhaden, but the numbers are disappointing as catches to the north are dominating.
Inside fishing still include reds and specks if you know where to go. One interesting catch in the Neuse River was a nearly 10-pound sheepshead that ate a crab intended for a red or black drum.
By the way, these big sheepshead are quite old. Otolith dating indicated that some of these 10-pound fish are up to 30 years old. From research, it appears that the sheepshead grow pretty quickly up to a point, get a couple of pounds, then really kind of slow down as they age. There continues to be a good sheepshead bite around the bridges and other hard structure on fiddler crabs, which you can self-harvest or buy some at most of our bait and tackle shops.
Piers had a good week. Oceanana Pier reports fantastic Spanish, blues, big pompano, very small spots, and the sea mullet bite is holding up.
At Bogue Inlet Pier, when the weather and water cooperated, there were blues and Spanish, sea mullet at night into early dawn, pigfish, croakers and bait-sized spots.
Seaview Pier reports blues, Spanish, sea mullet and also a lost tarpon…good news!
Surf City Pier reports a great week with sea mullet, Spanish and blues, speckled trout, black drum, pompano, and excitingly, “WE THREE KINGS” – 22, 24 and 27 pounds!
Jolly Roger Pier was mainly awash in Spanish and blues.
Offshore has been bumpy, but on good days, wahoo are out there, as well as big mahi, while smaller mahi are as close at the 90-Foot Drop.
Finally, Emerald Isle reports its first two sea turtle nests of the season. There is also a nest in Pine Knoll Shores and on Bear Island and several on Topsail Island.
Take care, be safe and catch some fish.
Bogus notes
Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus. Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
