BEAUFORT — The Mariners’ furious rally fell just short Thursday night in the second round of the 2A state basketball playoffs with a 67-58 defeat to East Bladen.
The East Carteret girls trailed by 23 at halftime and faced an 18-point deficit early in the fourth quarter before pulling to within six on two occasions.
“At this point, the second half is a blur,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We were just flying by the seat of our pants.”
No. 4 seed East Carteret’s season comes to an end with a 17-3 record and a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship.
“I wish it could have ended on a bit of a higher note, but only one team finishes with a win,” Sacoco said. “We’ll get back at it and come back an older, more experienced team.”
No. 13 seed East Bladen upped its mark to 25-3 and moves on to the third round where it will travel to No. 5 seed North Lenoir (23-4).
“I’m happy to go on to the third round, thank goodness,” Eagles coach Patty Evers said. “We don’t mind playing on the road. We embrace it. We have 10 girls who can play. They give us good minutes. We’ve got quick guards, and if we can shoot the outside shot the way we shot tonight, we’re hard to beat.”
Anna Grey Heustuss led four Eagles in double figures with 19 points, followed by Alexus Mitchell and Laila Smith with 13 apiece, and Maegan Burney with 10.
East Bladen lost all three of its games this season to St. Pauls, dropping two in the regular season to its Southeastern Athletic Conference foe and one in the league tournament championship. St. Pauls (25-1) is No. 1 in the RPI 2A east rankings.
Facing a 41-18 deficit after the first half, Tanzania Locklear went to work, scoring 27 of her team’s 40 points in the second half to end up with a game-high 35 points. After scoring eight in the first half, she had 14 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
“Tanzania plays with such fire,” Sacoco said.
Trailing 59-41 early in the fourth quarter, the Mariners outscored the visitors 13-1 over the next three minutes, pulling to within 60-54 with 3:34 to go. Four straight possessions then came up empty, with Locklear watching a three-pointer go halfway down before coming back out on the first. That potential three would have cut the deficit in half.
“We couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Sacoco said. “We had our shots. The opportunities were there. We embraced it. I just wish some of those could have fallen.”
Mitchell then visited the foul line on two occasions and went 3-for-4 over a 40-second period to buy her team some breathing room at 63-54 with 1:39 remaining. Locklear followed by hitting two free throws, and after a free throw from Iveonna Ward got the East Bladen lead back up to eight, Locklear scored on a layup to bring her team within six again at 64-58 with 26 seconds left.
Mitchell connected on two free throws, and Heustess hit one of two in the final seconds to provide the final score.
“We had to start fouling them, and even still, I felt like we had a chance,” Sacoco said. “No team I put out there is ever going to give up. We will continue to fight all the way to the buzzer.”
After going 5-for-7 from the foul line in the first half, East Bladen went 12-for-30 in the second half, including 8-for-22 in the fourth quarter. The squad put up a 7-for-12 effort in the final 2:18 after the Mariners cut the lead to six.
“We made our free throws in the first half. We did not make our free throws in the second,” Evers said. “We made some big ones at the end to pull that game out. I’m glad we had a 23-point lead because they came storming out of the locker room. We saw a different team from them than we did in the first half.”
Evers was recently chosen to coach in the McDonald’s All-America Game that will be played in Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. on Tuesday, March 29 and broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Her selection makes her the first coach from an N.C. High School Athletic Association school – or any school in the Tar Heel state – to serve as a head coach in the prestigious event.
Evers boasts a record of 564-132 in 26 years as a head coach and has been at East Bladen for 21 years. Her Eagles teams have been wildly successful, posting a combined record of 490-91, including a pair of 30-win teams and four regional championship teams.
She’ll have another shot at a regional appearance thanks to Heustess.
The junior, who had scored in double figures just once in the previous 17 games, hit four three-pointers in the first quarter, and connected on her first five attempts from downtown to score 15 in the first half on her way to a team-high 19. Heustess averages 6.0 points per game.
“We know in practice, in warmups, she hits them,” Evers said. “She’s had some issues making them in games, but her form was right. She wasn’t shoving it. She was shooting it. We’ve been working on that, our form. We’ve figured out some things. I know it’s a little late in the season, but better late than never.”
The Eagles didn’t slow down much after taking a 19-10 lead after the first quarter of play. Sydney Roberson kept the Mariners within striking distance with six of her 13 points in the first.
East Bladen held a 29-18 advantage in the second quarter before finishing on a 12-0 run with Ward and Heustess each hitting treys to give their team a 41-18 lead going into the break.
“Congrats to East Bladen,” Sacoco said. “They played a heck of a game. They are an athletic team, and they came out hot. They came out really hot. We came out in our tightly packed 1-1-3 zone, and it was hard to chase them around when they are knocking down six threes in a row.”
The Mariners outscored East Bladen 23-16 in the third quarter, getting the 23-point halftime lead down to 14 before the Eagles scored eight in a row to get it back up to 22 with 1:12 remaining. Locklear then hit back-to-back treys, including one at the buzzer, to bring her team to within 16 going into the fourth.
“Credit to our girls, they fought all the way back,” Sacoco said. “It was never over until the last minute. I’m proud of that. I hope we can harness that same fire. If we start to understand that if we keep that mentality, that effort, that level of intensity for the whole game, the possibilities might be a bit bigger.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Bladen...................... 19 22 16 10 - 67
East Carteret................... 10 8 23 17 - 58
EAST BLADEN (67) – Heustess 19, Mitchell 13, Smith 13, Burney 10, McDonald 6, Ward 6.
EAST CARTERET (58) – Locklear 35, Roberson 13, Kenl. Dixon 4, Kend. Dixon 4, Grady 2.
