BEAUFORT — When you host an outdoor event one day a year, everything depends on the weather.
Organizers of the Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon made out last weekend.
Other than some complaints about a strong current on the swim and warm conditions on the run, athletes raved about the day.
“As a race organizer, we do everything we can to prepare, but the one thing we can’t control is Mother Nature, and luckily, Mother Nature was on our side,” Race Director Kazem Yahyapour said. “I’m glad we had it this weekend and not next weekend.”
Temperatures were in the mid-70s with a light southwest wind for participants who swam 1.2 miles, biked 56 miles and ran 13.1 miles.
Nearly 200 registered for the event in its second year back after the coronavirus pandemic. There were about 250 registrants last year and more than 400 in 2019.
“It takes a lot of training and preparation, and not everyone feels like they are ready,” Yahyapour said. “It went very well, though. The weather was awesome, and nearly everybody finished. We are very pleased. Beaufort is a beautiful place, so that is a big draw. We just want to make sure to do right by the athletes.”
Yahyapour said plans are to hold the event again next year. Possible changes could be made to the bicycle route, and efforts may be made to make the swim a point-to-point race with the current instead of out and back.
The 56-mile bike course ran through Morehead City, Newport, Havelock and the rural roads of Craven County via a Highway 70 and Highway 101 loop, and the 13.1-mile half marathon took place in Beaufort with a finish on Middle Lane.
Athletes struggled to swim against a strong current in Gallants Channel in the morning to start the event with a 1.2-mile swim.
“The swim was rough,” said overall winner Tom Lehr. “I was 12th coming out of the water and nine minutes back, so I caught them on the bike, and it was a hot run from there.”
Lehr, of Cary, opened some eyes as the overall winner at the age of 59, finishing in 4 hours, 53 minutes and 16 seconds.
“Triathlons are just a lot of fun,” he said. “I did the full at the World Championships last year in Kona (Hawaii). It’s something I like to do to keep me in shape.”
Lehr said he’s competed in more than 100 triathlons since 2013, doing as many as 18 in one year. He’s nearly gotten it down to a science at this point.
“I had 4:52 written on my arm, and that is what time I did,” he said. “I’m usually pretty good at figuring out what I’m going to do.”
Adam Lemmert, 33, Greensboro, placed second in the male division with a time of 4:57:23, followed by John Perrine, 34, Morehead City, in 4:57:34.
Lauren Hoy, 32, took seventh overall in 5:13:31. She was the top overall female, knowledge she wasn’t aware of until it was announced after she crossed the finish line, causing her to let out a yell.
“This is my first overall win,” said the Durham resident. “I had won my age group before. It was absolutely fantastic. It is a beautiful town to race in. I came out here to have some fun. I didn’t come out here to go after a PR (personal record), and it turned out to be one of my favorite races.”
Hoy said she’s been competing in triathlons since 2017. Like Lehr and others, she recalled how swimming against the current proved the toughest event of the day.
“It was a really big factor,” she said. “I saw the men get in and they weren’t moving too much, so I knew it was going to be tough. It added about 7 minutes to my normal time in the water.”
Sarah Swertfeger, 29, Greensboro, claimed the second spot in the female division in 5:28:55, followed by Renee Kunnen, 41, Richmond, Va., in 5:32:51.
All proceeds of the triathlon go to numerous charities and nonprofits, including the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum, the Beaufort Historical Association, Broad Street Clinic, American Red Cross, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
Out-of-state competitors came from South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana and Texas.
Here are results of the half triathlon:
CRYSTAL COACH HALF BOOTY TRIATHLON
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Lauren Hoy, 5:13:31; 2, Sarah Swertfeger, 5:28:55; 3, Renee Kunnen, 5:32:51.
Athena: 1, Cheryl Miemczewski, 7:44:17; 2, Sarah Whitehill, 7:57:50.
20-24: 1, Lindsay Richardson, 6:18:05; 2, Julia Muller, 6:53:00.
25-29: 1, Nicole Sackett, 7:02:54; 2, Leira Carreon, 7:24:07.
30-34: 1, Kallen Carlson, 6:55:09; 2, Janet Lee, 7:26:48; 3, Nina Hoffman, 7:50:52.
35-39: 1, Melissa Murray, 8:01:50.
40-44: 1, Kate Wahlmann, 6:08:31; 2, Christina Beauchamp, 6:37:26; 3, Jennifer Layton, 6:52:57.
45-49: 1, Danielle McElveen, 6:22:56; 2, Kelly Russo, 6:59:45; 3, Lindsay Gurr, 7:04:40.
50-54: 1, Elizabeth Cannon, 6:00:22; 2, Masayo Ballard, 6:18:06; 3, Robin Forgione, 6:24:42.
55-59: 1, Susan Varga, 6:08:48; 2, Lee Black, 7:09:18.
MALE
Overall: 1, Tom Lehr, 4:53:16; 2, Adam Lemmert, 4:57:23; 3, John Perrine, 4:57:34.
Clydesdale: 1, Tanner Beszterczei, 7:01:52.
Master Clydesdale: 1, Tank Wahlmann, 5:23:40; 2, Joe Coakham, 7:24:02; 3, Brant Smiley, 8:10:46.
16-19: 1, Joseph Gurr, 6:08:26.
20-24: 1, Thomas Armstrong, 7:51:56.
25-29: 1, Jacob Swanger, 5:48:29; 2, Wesley Thornton, 5:56:49.
30-34: 1, Matthew Ruis, 5:05:03; 2, Clifton Carter, 5:26:11; 3, Eric Pantleo, 7:01:02.
35-39: 1, Dusten Winebarger, 5:23:28; 2, Frank Zastoupil, 6:10:16; 3, Brandon Whelan, 6:39:29.
40-44: 1, James Pollard, 5:05:58; 2, Dean Forbes, 5:40:55.
45-49: 1, Brian Burns, 5:05:11; 2, Chris Mayo, 5:43:24; 3, Anthony Perdix, 5:54:01.
50-54: 1, Benjamin Ryan Vaart, 5:18:14; 2, Brian Terwilliger, 5:21:24; 3, Marty Gaal, 5:22:55.
54-59: 1, Trey Jolly, 5:58:47; 2, Rich Culp, 6:13:52; 3, Tim Lail, 6:49:41.
60-64: 1, Ron Hoffman, 6:25:49; 2, Ken Lemmert, 7:08:40.
64-69: 1, David Marek, 6:32:28; 2, Andrew Nichols, 7:51:44.
70-74: None.
75-79: 1, James Bullock, 7:15:28; 2, Michael Colombo, 7:40:03.
