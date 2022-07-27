If this were the 1980s, Sydney McLaughlin would be one of the biggest sports stars on the planet.
But track and field doesn’t hold sway the way it once did.
It has gone the way of boxing and horse racing. Still notable, but more of a novelty these days.
There was a time when McLaughlin would be on the Wheaties box, commercials and late-night talk shows.
Decades ago, she would have joined the likes of Florence Griffith Joyner and Jackie Joyner-Kersee as a global superstar.
McLaughlin recently put on a show for the ages at the world championships.
For the fourth time in 13 months, the 22-year-old set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles, shattering her previous record by 0.73 seconds in a once-unthinkable 50.68.
Her time would've been good for seventh in the regular 400 meters, where they don’t have to traverse the 10 barriers, at the world championships.
The 400-hurdles record of 52.34, held by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia, had sat on the books for 16 years from 2003 to 2019 before it was broken by McLaughlin's main rival, Dalilah Muhammad.
Since connecting with legendary coach Bobby Kersee, McLaughlin has broken the record at last year’s Olympic trials (51.90), the Olympics (51.46) and nationals last month (51.41). And now she has set it again, in a whopping 1.4% improvement on a four-week-old record and a maiden voyage into times in the 50s.
She beat second-place finisher Femke Bol of the Netherlands by 1.59 seconds. Muhammad finished third in 53.13 seconds, a time that would've won the world title with ease a mere seven years ago.
McLaughlin is far from just a hurdles runner.
On Sunday, she ran the anchor lap in the gold-medal 400-meter relay in 47.91 seconds, which was more than a second faster than any other runner in the race.
McLaughlin has hinted the 400 meters may be in her future, as well as the 100-meter hurdles.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
