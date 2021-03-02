MOREHEAD CITY — The last time the West Carteret boys basketball team was in the eastern regional final, Mark Mansfield was a player.
That was the 1984-1985 season when Billy Widgeon was still the head coach. Fast forward 36 years, Mansfield is the head coach, Widgeon’s name is etched into the hardwood and the Patriots are playing for a regional title.
“I never dreamed I’d be in this position,” Mansfield said. “I was very fortunate to help this program achieve something as a player, but I never thought I’d be back as a coach and in a similar position.”
Mansfield is joined by assistant coaches Jeff Lebo and Robert Lancaster.
The Patriots are a win away from playing for a 3A state championship, a position no one expected from the 2019-2020 second-round exit. The program went from winning its first conference championship in 33 years in 2018-2019 to playing at home in the “Final Four.”
“Every year, you talk about a state championship being your goal, but you have to do a lot of good things to get there,” Mansfield said. “If I’d said we’d be in this position last year, a lot of people would have snickered at me.”
Mansfield took over as head coach in 2019-2020, leading the Patriots to a 21-5 overall finish, their second straight 3A Coastal Conference title and a second-round berth, where West lost to Cape Fear 60-57.
Mansfield has been with the program for 20 years, however, 16 as the jayvee boys coach and four as co-head coach of the varsity girls team.
“I’m probably more nervous as a coach than a player,” Mansfield said. “I can’t shoot the ball or rebound or box out or work with my teammates. I felt like I could make a difference in the game when I played, but now all I can do is teach and preach.”
Getting to the Final Four
No. 6-seeded West (11-2) will host No. 13 Northwood (13-2) tonight.
The Patriots have decimated its playoff opponents through the first three rounds, beating No. 11 Walter M. Williams 67-37 in the first, No. 3 New Hanover 63-45 in the second and No. 10 Northern Guilford 76-58 in the third.
If the Patriots get past Northwood, they’ll face either No. 2 Weddington (16-0) or No. 4 Crest (16-1) from the western region.
“I don’t want to talk about the end-goal, just about Northwood tomorrow night,” Mansfield said Monday during an interview. “That’s where our focus is. But no matter what happens, this team has had an incredible season.”
Typically, teams play regional semifinal and final contests at a neutral site, but the coronavirus pandemic has allowed higher seeds to host the pivotal games.
West got some home-court help last week when Gov. Roy Cooper increased the capacity for indoor sporting events from 25 to 30 percent of a facility’s capacity with a max cap of 250. For West, that 250 number sounded infinitely louder than the regular season on Saturday.
“The cookie couldn’t have crumbled a better way,” Mansfield said. “The governor made the announcement on Wednesday, but it didn’t take effect until Friday. So, when we went to New Hanover, they could only have 25 fans. Then we come back home to a crowd and a lot of noise.”
West was cheered on by the student section, known as the “Patriot Militia,” in addition to dozens of hometown fans, many of whom were former players with the program.
“I love how everything is changing at the perfect time,” senior Gavin Gillikin said at practice on Monday. “Having those fans was a big support for us. Without them, it probably would have been a much closer game.”
Fellow senior Ethan McLaughlin was motivated by the crowd on Saturday and looking forward to playing in front of a vibrant fan base again tonight.
“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the crowd again,” he said. “To play for a chance to go to a state championship at home, in front of everyone, that’s special.”
Senior Leadership
The Patriots have had three seniors to lean on for their push through the postseason – James Kenon, Gillikin and McLaughlin.
Gillikin and Kenon have been on the varsity squad since their sophomore year, the first players in school history to win three conference championships.
“I absolutely love it. Every step with this team is a joy ride,” Gillikin said. “I wouldn’t be here without my team. They’ve helped me have a heck of a senior year.”
Gillikin explained that the result tonight won’t change his perspective of the season he has had.
“No matter what happens, I know this team is one of the best that has ever been at this school,” he said. “It’s not just on the court, it’s off the court too. We’re all the best of friends. On the court, if one of us scores, we’re all cheering, no matter who it is.”
The school is planning on going all-out to honor the boys hoops program, decorating the front hallways with red, white and blue streamers and holding a parade today during school hours. Gillikin appreciates the attention but also understands the importance of staying grounded until the task is complete.
“We still need to stay focused,” he said. “Everyone is cheering and getting excited, but we have to keep our eye on what’s going on. We’re still taking it game by game. We’re not playing for a state championship yet.”
Kenon still remembers coming to the school as a freshman, ready to play basketball but aware that the school had struggled on the hardwood for a few decades.
“When we came here, we weren’t much of a basketball school,” Kenon said. “I’m not sure we are yet either, but the past few years have been a lot of fun.”
When former head coach Craig McClanahan retired, there was uncertainty around the program. Then, Mansfield took over and Kenon knew he was in good hands.
“I was happy we didn’t have to learn any new sets or defensive scheme,” he said. “Still running the flex, it wasn’t a difficult transition.”
McLaughlin is the newcomer of the group, his family having moved to Tennessee after his eighth-grade year. His siblings, Parker, Peyton and Sean, all played sports for West.
“My two sisters and my brother came through the school, so I’ve been watching West Carteret basketball since I was a little kid,” McLaughlin said. “Coming back, I had no idea something like this would happen. I think the best part of it is that we’re playing like a team and excelling as a group. We’re individuals playing as one, and that’s huge.”
Mansfield paid McLaughlin the compliment of naming him the co-defensive player of the game on Saturday. McLaughlin’s role was to cover Northern Guilford’s top scorer, Nolan Hodge. The Nighthawks star, who averaged more than 20 points per game, finished with 13. Four of those points came at the foul line.
“For me, it’s about effort. I just go out there and give my best effort,” McLaughlin said. “I went out there on Saturday and tried to put as much pressure as I could on their best player. I think I achieved that. He seemed frustrated.”
Dealing with turnover
The Patriots being in this position is a surprise, considering they graduated their top scorer from the previous three seasons – J.J. Williams – and the changes that have occurred as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, West lost its top four scorers from last season, including seniors Jalani Jones and James Bradberry and junior Josh Williams. Together, the four averaged 44.6 points and 18.5 rebounds last season.
“We only returned three guys from last year’s varsity team (in Gillikin, Kenon and Jaxon Ellingsworth),” Mansfield said. “That’s usually a backbreaker, but we have a really good group of guys and some great assistant coaches. I’m just the guy who’s out here trying to help.”
Josh Williams didn’t return for his senior year after deciding to commit fulltime to track and field, nor did Kel Jones, who transferred to New Bern Christian Academy to pursue a full season of football. The pair averaged a combined 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds last year.
“You have to respect their decisions because at the end of the day, it’s about them and not about us,” Mansfield said.
The Patriots went from being a guard-centric team last season to one this year that depended on 6-foot, 7-inch Ellingsworth, a junior. The center is averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
“I didn’t think we’d get this far,” Ellingsworth said. “We’ve played our butts off. I’m ready to battle and get a win. We’ve made it this far. I know we’re capable of keeping this going.”
The Patriots have five primary scorers in Ellingsworth, Rob Cummings (13.5 points), Gillikin (9.5), Shane Graves (7.9) and Kenon (6.0).
“That’s the strength of this team, the ability for anyone to step up,” Ellingsworth said. “I know going into just about any game that I’m going to be doubled, but our guards and James can step up at any time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.