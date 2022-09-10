BEAUFORT — Injuries and a lack of execution dealt East Carteret a humbling defeat Friday night versus White Oak.
The Mariners, missing three starters, fell 53-14 to even their record at 2-2 on the season.
The Vikings also moved to .500 with a 1-1 mark after jumping out to a 26-0 lead after just 14 minutes of play.
Despite missing Jacob Nelson, Charles Matheka and Cody Shepherd with injuries, East coach B.J. Frazier expected a better performance from his team.
“Not having those guys hurt, but I still felt confident in our game plan, we just didn’t execute,” he said. “Kudos to (White Oak), they stopped us. I believe our guys can accomplish so much more than what they showed tonight.”
Frazier, now in his sixth year as coach, said he’s trying to get his players to focus on the little things that makes teams successful.
“It’s a culture shift,” he said. “The coaches have all been pushing change, not allowing our players’ athletic abilities to carry them. It takes time.”
East looked primed to head into halftime with a goose egg on the scoreboard but instead rallied to score three times in the final 3:14 to make it a new ball game at 26-14.
Antonio Bryant capped a three-play, 75-yard dive with a 5-yard touchdown run. He began the possession with a 64-yard dash. The junior hit the 100-yard mark for the third time in four games this season, going for 131 yards on 14 carries.
“Antonio ran hard,” Frazier said. “He got more touches than he usually does, but at 205, 210 pounds, he should be able to handle it. That is one of the best games he’s ever had. He deserves those touches. He was impressive.”
Following a safety to tack on two points, the Mariners went 65 yards on six plays to cut the deficit to 12.
Branson Long, who started in place of Nelson at quarterback, began the game 1-for-4 with an interception but found his groove on the team’s final possession of the first half. The senior threw five completions in a row with the last one coming on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Evan Taylor.
“That was an uncomfortable situation for Branson, but he did a good job,” Frazier said.
Unfortunately for East, the momentum didn’t carry over to the second half as the Vikings went on a 27-0 run to end the game.
“The scoreboard speaks for itself,” Frazier said. “We caught a spark in the second quarter and had some bright moments. The second quarter was the highlight. Everything else will be the lowlight. We came out extremely flat. I got on the guys cause the coaches saw it in warmups. We have to fix that.”
The Mariners struggled defensively, giving up 539 yards, including 452 on the ground.
Aleni Mageo ran for 262 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries for White Oak. He had scores of 70, 61, 1 and 95 yards. Quarterback Damarius Hester ran for 162 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. He ran for scores of 22, 12, 37 and 19.
“Our guys played a complete game for the first time,” White Oak coach Jonathan Byrd said. “We had a bye in week one and a cancellation in week three, so this is the first real opportunity to play since a one-sided loss to Jacksonville. We weren’t sure how we would respond and how we would play.”
White Oak will travel to Trask (3-1) next Friday while East will welcome West Carteret (2-2) for the 57th annual Mullet Bucket.
Here are results of the game:
White Oak................... 14 12 21 6 - 53
East Carteret................. 0 14 0 0 - 14
White Oak East Carteret
4 First Downs 4
34-452 Rushes-yards 24-189
6-9-0 Passing 8-16-3
87 Passing yards 45
539 Total yards 234
0-0 Punts-average 2-28
2-0 Fumbles-lost 5-2
7-113 Penalties-yards 3-25
23 Return yards 78
Scoring Summary
WO – A. Mageo 70 run (Mageo run), 11:46, 1st.
WO – Hester 22 run (run failed), 8:15, 1st.
WO – Hester 12 run (run failed), 11:44, 2nd.
WO – A. Mageo 61 run (kick failed), 10:48, 2nd.
EC – Bryant 5 run (run failed), 3:14, 2nd.
EC – Safety, 1:34, 2nd.
EC – Taylor 15 pass from Long (kick failed), 0:07.
WO – Hester 37 run (Mageo run), 3:48, 3rd.
WO – Hester 19 run (pass failed), 2:40, 3rd.
WO – A. Mageo 1 run (Hughes kick), 1:50, 3rd.
WO – A. Mageo 95 run (run failed), 9:07, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: White Oak – A. Mageo 12-262; Hester 11-162; T. Mageo 5-10; K. Brown 1-9; Rodriguez 1-5; Sample 2-2; J. Brown 2-2. East Carteret – Bryant 14-131; Long 6-42; Doans 3-17; Marcano 1-(-1).
PASSING: White Oak – Hester 6-9-0-0-87; East Carteret – Long 8-16-1-3-45.
RECEIVING: White Oak – Brown 1-40; Jennings 3-24; Shannon 1-15; Marks 1-8. East Carteret – Baker 4-27; Taylor 2-22; Long 1-0; Doans 1-(-4).
