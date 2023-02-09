MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins will welcome back Sam Carel as the summer collegiate franchise’s head coach for 2023.
This season will mark the second consecutive season and third overall for Carel as skipper of the Morehead City Marlins baseball program.
Last summer, Carel led the Marlins to their best regular season record in program history at 37-10 overall.
“With the championship culture that has been established,” Carel said, “combined with the fun alter egos like the Fish Tacos, to the electric fan atmosphere, Big Rock Stadium is an incredible place to be. It is an honor to return to coach the Marlins in 2023, and I cannot wait to get back to Morehead City to build upon the success our guys had last season.”
Morehead City led the East Division standings in the first half of the season to secure an early playoff bid. The team wound up winning the division outright and clinched homefield advantage through the playoffs.
There, the Fish fell in two games to the Wilson Tobs to miss out on their first Petitt Cup finals since 2017. Morehead City won the Coastal Plain League championship series in 2018 and 2019.
Carel made his return to the team last summer after coaching it to a 19-31 record in 2014. He took over for the franchise’s longest-tenured coach, Jesse Lancaster, after the 2021 season.
“We are happy to have Sam back in the dugout,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “He’s like family to us and led this team to its best record ever last summer. We’re looking forward to another great season with him at the helm.”
Last season’s 37-10 finish marked the fourth-best winning percentage in CPL history. The team ripped off three winning streaks of at least seven games, its longest being 13 up until the final regular season game.
The Fish went 23-8 in games decided by three runs or less, 19-6 in games decided by two runs or less and an impressive 11-3 in games decided by one run.
Statistically, the Marlins were at or near the top of the league in every major offensive and defensive category. Their real strength was on the pitching mound, where their 531 total strikeouts ranked first and their combined 3.04 ERA ranked second. On offense, the Fish led the league in hits (444) and batting average (.277) and was fifth in RBIs (236).
Two players from the team were drafted, and two more signed professional contracts.
Matt Hickey was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round with the 457th pick, and Garrett McGowan was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with the 523rd pick.
Jared Kollar signed with the San Diego Padres and Tyler Wehrle with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Before Carel signed on in 2021, he was the head baseball coach for Northwestern Oklahoma State University, an NCAA Division II school, from 2014-2017. During his tenure there, the team established a new single-season record for wins in the Great American Conference.
Prior to coaching at Northwestern Oklahoma State, Carel was the head coach at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., from 2006-2014. While at Jefferson, the baseball team made two appearances at the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series. Additionally, 15 of his players at Jefferson were selected in the MLB Draft.
Carel also served as an assistant coach at Missouri State University, where the team qualified for the Division 1 College World Series in Omaha. Carel is currently the head coach at St. Mary’s High School, where he led the team to district and sectional championships in 2018.
The 2023 Marlins season will begin on May 25 on the road against the Wilmington Sharks. Opening Night at Big Rock Stadium is slated for May 26 against the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
