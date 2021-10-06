MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Seafood Festival Fun Run took place in Morehead City on Saturday.
The present 10K and 5K races, along with a previous 8K Twin Bridges event, have been helping set up the weekend portion of the annual three-day seafood event for more than 30 years. This year, the race took on a different identity with new leadership and a new location.
After some confusion about a start/finish line in Atlantic Beach, the location of the race was settled on downtown Morehead City at the site of the festival. Runners navigated the downtown streets before the festival opened to the general public.
In the 10K race, Mitch Gay, 40, of Morehead City turned in the top time of 40 minutes, 59 seconds. He was the only runner to break 41 minutes for the course.
The rest of the male division podium was made up by Lawrence David, 38, of Chapel Hill with a 41:27 clocking and James Moeckel, 43, of New Bern with a time of 42:48.
Lauren Lee, 28, of Emerald Isle was the fastest female finisher with a time of 44:34 good for fifth place overall. She was followed by Hayley White, 35, of Carrboro with a sixth-place time of 45:26 and Kerri Knippenberg, 28, of Raleigh with an eighth-place 47:57 clocking.
The 5K race came down to three runners all clocking sub-20-minute times. Chance McCubbin, 14, of Newport beat them all with a 19:23 clocking. Christopher Wood, 37, of Morehead City finished right behind him in 19:28, and Samuel Johnson, 20, of Carrboro rounded out the podium with a 19:49 clocking.
Jessie Cox recorded the fastest female time, a 20:28 clocking, good for fifth place. Allie Cuellar, 22, of Havelock placed second in the division and 13th overall with a time of 25:38, while Christina Cruz, 38, of Chapel Hill placed third in the division and 15th overall in 25:52.
Here are results of the race:
2021 N.C. Seafood Festival Fun Run
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Lauren Lee, 44:34; 2, Hayley White, 45:26; 3, Kerri Knippenberg, 47:57.
29-and-under: 1, Lauren Lee, 44:34; 2, Kerri Knippenberg, 47:57.
30-39: 1, Hayley White, 45:26; 2, Alix Ackerman, 48:19; 3, Alisa Wolfrom, 49:59.
40-49: 1, Holly Spain, 53:06; 2, Susan Upward, 1:02:29; 3, Shelley Pace, 57:04.
50-59: 1, Renee Gaus, 53:36; 2, Susan Smith, 1:10:03.
60-69: 1, Kathy Marcheselli, 1:03:47.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Mitch Gay, 40:59; 2, Lawrence David, 41:27; 3, James Moeckel, 42:48.
29-and-under: 1, AJ Gunter, 56:11.
30-39: 1, Lawrence David, 41:27; 2, Chris Parry, 47:31; 3, Ryan Holloway, 53:38.
40-49: 1, Mitch Gay, 40:59; 2, James Moeckel, 42:48; 3, Will Gangwer, 50:11.
50-59: 1, Rob Gaus, 44:07; 2, Rob Gustafson, 1:09:27; 3, Dennis Stokes, 1:11:00.
60-69: 1, Walter Robinson, 56:45; 2, Brian King, 1:03:44.
70-and-over: 1, Robert Gentry, 1:20:30.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Jessie Cox, 20:28; 2, Allie Cuellar, 25:38; 3, Christina Cruz, 25:52.
19-and-under: 1, Jessie Cox, 20:28; 2, L. Johnston, 29:36.
20-29: 1, Allie Cuellar, 25:38; 2, Lindsie O’Hagan, 32:14; 3, Kathryn Masincupp, 40:24.
30-39: 1, Christina Cruz, 25:52; 2, Jenna McIntosh, 27:18; 3, Sarah Davis, 29:07.
40-49: 1, Becky Jones, 27:58; 2, Laura Moore, 32:21; 3, Kelli Corbett, 32:20.
50-59: 1, Claudia Daly, 26:20; 2, Wendy Bridges, 27:41; 3, Mary Kirksey, 28:59.
60-69: 1, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 40:30.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Chance McCubbin, 19:23; 2, Christopher Wood, 19:28; 3, Samuel Johnson, 19:49.
19-and-under: 1, Chance McCubbin, 19:23; 2, Jack Alton, 20:10; 3, Sandlin Nowell, 22:11.
20-29: 1, Samuel Johnson, 19:49; 2, Shamus Garcia, 21:44; 3, Zachary Valencia, 24:29.
30-39: 1, Christopher Wood, 19:28; 2, Dylan Paradis, 26:52; 3, Richard Overman, 26:54.
40-49: 1, Marco Brancker, 22:13; 2, Joshua Arthur, 24:12; 3, Mark Morgan, 29:19.
50-59: Kerry McKenzie, 24:34; 2, Tommy Tucker, 25:46; 3, James Mullins, 26:04.
60-69: 1, Gary Davis, 29:58.
70-and-over: None.
