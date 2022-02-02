SWANSBORO — The West Carteret boys basketball team looked like a runaway train on Tuesday, in an 83-54 road win over Swansboro.
Maybe it was the loss to White Oak on Friday to snap an unbeaten streak in the 3A Coastal Conference, but the Patriots (17-3 overall) looked highly motivated in the win. They scored more points with each quarter, ending with a monstrous 30 in the fourth.
“I was on my guys before this game,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “Swansboro has the best record in the league. They’re a threat, so we came out and treated them like that. Some nights you’re the bug, and some nights you’re the windshield. Friday night wasn’t very fun, and we didn’t want a repeat of that.”
The win vaulted West to 6-1 in the conference, still leading a half-game over White Oak (5-1) and now a full game over the Pirates (16-2 overall, 4-2 conference). The Patriots had already beatend the Bucs 60-43 on Jan. 18.
Jaxon Ellingsworth had an explosive night, scoring 32 and pulling down 19 rebounds. He dunked more than a dozen times in a bid for most jams in a game in a West uniform.
“Unless Daryl Parmley got it back in the day, I don’t know of anyone else who has that many dunks in a single game,” Mansfield said.
Ellingsworth scored three of the first four buckets of the big fourth quarter, where seven scorers got involved in the action. The Patriots only led 31-23 at halftime and by just 10 midway through the third, but by the five-minute mark of the fourth, they led by 20. A 10-0 run over two minutes upped the lead to 30 and settled there for the last ticks.
The first quarter resembled the close contest it was projected to be. The two teams exchanged leads four times with seven ties in the first eight minutes.
“We have some work to do,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “They’re a tough team. I’m sure their shooting percentage was very good.”
There were seven West scorers in the fourth quarter, where Ellingsworth put up 10 points. Two other scorers were Rob Cummings, who finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Dylan McBride who tallied 12 points and seven assists.
The Pirates were led in scoring Isaiah Bromelle with 12 points and Gerren Jones and Tayvion Tangiora with 10 apiece.
West will host Croatan (1-15 overall) on Friday.
The Pirates will host White Oak (15-4) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.................. 14 17 22 30 -83
Swansboro...................... 12 11 15 16 - 54
WEST CARTERET (83) – Ellingsworth 32, R. Cummings 12, McBride 12, Whitaker 7, A. Cummings 6, Montford 6, Stack 6, Collins 2.
SWANSBORO (54) – Bromelle 12, Jones 10, Tangiora 10, Cunningham 8, Sherman 8, McCallister 3, Panos 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.