MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team will take a scheduled week off on Friday.
The Patriots had the bye week penciled in at the beginning of the season, but they were also forced out of a week-three matchup when Farmville Central went into COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
West would have had to play this week to reach the maximum 10 games allowed, but instead it will rest before starting 3A Coastal Conference play on Friday, Oct. 1., at Dixon. It is coming off a 33-0 victory over East Carteret last week in the 56th Mullet Bucket between the two schools.
