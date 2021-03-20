This year has been the Wild, Wild West of high school sports, and with it, a wild range of changes.
Football is playing in February, players of just about every sport are wearing masks, and NFHS Network became a must-have for prep sports junkies overnight.
On the surface, the addition of Pixellot cameras and the subsequent NFHS Network looked perfect in every way. Fans could tune into any game that could be played on a basketball court or a football field anywhere in the country and watch for a relatively low-priced streaming fee.
The feature worked really well for basketball and volleyball. Gym floors are 50 feet wide, and give or take another 35 feet of clearance on either side plus a height of roughly 50 feet for the camera, that puts the distance from the camera lens to the middle of the court at around 78 feet.
Turns out, that’s close enough to get a close look at the action and follow along with a good understanding of who’s who and where the ball is on each possession.
For football, however, the distance between the camera and the center of the field is closer to 189 feet, which is just not close enough. I’ve got pretty good eyesight, and I have a hard time keeping track of what’s going on when I watch on my phone.
Unrelated to distance, it felt like basketball games – or at least the eastern North Carolina ones I was tuning in for – were getting streamed consistently with a dependable accompanying scoring banner.
Fast forward to football and soccer seasons with the exterior cameras, and most schools just aren’t maintaining a scoring banner. Tuning into a game halfway through with no score posted is a pretty pointless endeavor.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and schools limited fan attendance, the NFHS Network began raking it in with Pixellot cameras getting installed across the country. This opened the door for broadcasting opportunities, particularly in metropolitan areas and for marquee games.
Well, as the network learned last week, that can be a can of worms that can’t be closed again. In a 6A Oklahoma State Championship game on March 12 between Norman High School and Midwest City High School, an amateur broadcaster uttered a racial epithet without realizing his microphone was on.
It wasn’t an illuminating moment in terms of the racism that still exists in abundance, but it did expose the cracks in the NFHS Network’s strategy to contract unvetted broadcasters when those broadcasts are available worldwide, both live and on demand.
There are a lot of positive changes in high school sport that have resulted from the pandemic, including the ability to stream games. Among NFHS, Facebook and other independent sites, fans can stream games now more than ever.
Will some of that recede when live sports with no fan restrictions returns? Probably, but the cameras that have been installed this school year nationwide were costly and not going anywhere.
For basketball, volleyball and wrestling, the cameras and the NFHS Network is a game changer. Fans who don’t live close by, scouts and even opposing teams can all get a piece of the action.
But for football, soccer or lacrosse? It’s not a solution, just a salve for this soon-to-end period of stagnant spectatorship.
