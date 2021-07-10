MOREHEAD CITY — Kids will be the focal point this week when the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament kicks off downtown.
Replacing the longtime Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic, the first-ever tournament will still benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs while incentivizing junior anglers.
“I’m very excited,” tournament director Carlee Sharpe said. “It’s a huge deal for the community and the junior anglers. It’s a great opportunity for kids to get involved in fishing and to really grow the passion at that young age. We’re most excited to get the opportunity to help another kids charity.”
The new tournament will take place on Thursday through Saturday, with anglers able to fish two of the three days. It will be an all-release billfish tournament with gamefish categories for dolphin and wahoo.
Weigh-ins will take place at Big Rock Landing on the waterfront, beginning each day at 3 p.m. They will be streamed live on the Big Rock Facebook page.
It will be the third tournament of the summer associated with Big Rock, following the titular Blue Marlin Tournament that took place on June 14-19 and the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament on June 12.
“Part of the Big Rock’s mission is to promote marine education and sportfishing throughout Carteret County and the state of North Carolina,” Big Rock President Joy Bell said in a press release. “What better way to do this than to spark the interest in our next generation of sport fishermen and women.”
The new tournament will stimulate interest in fishing for junior anglers with a 25-point bump for billfish released for anglers 16 and under. The base points for a blue marlin release for anglers of any age will be 400 points and 125 each for all other billfish species.
“We want to encourage captains and boat owners to have kids on board and put them in the chair when a fish gets hooked,” Sharpe said. “This is the only tournament that we’re aware of that incentivizes junior anglers, giving them a nice competitive advantage.”
The new tournament will carry on a long legacy of junior angler-promotion set forth by the 14-year Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament. Over the last 16 years, the Beaufort-based tournament raised $900,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
Dwindling participation forced a change last year, leading to the tournament slot acquisition by Big Rock.
“One challenge has been estimating what kind of participation we’ll have,” Sharpe said. “But with Big Rock having a record-breaking year, the outlook is good. We have also had a lot of positive feedback from the fishing community and local businesses.”
She added, “We’ve had a lot of folks not just from the county but from other parts of the state who want to be part of the tournament.”
The tournament will depart from its longtime Beaufort waterfront location and take place at Big Rock Landing along the Morehead City waterfront. The space is larger and will better facilitate weigh-ins, but the big tent on Front Street will be missed by some.
“I know people are going to miss the big tent in Beaufort, but I think everyone will be happy with our space here,” Sharpe said. “This will still be a very unique tournament for us Anytime you’re working with kids of any age, there are going to be different factors to deal with.”
The tournament, like the previous Billfish Classic, will be a member of the eight-competition series, now known as the N.C. Billfish Series.
The tournament’s primary beneficiary will continue to be the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, which provide care to more than 1,300 at-risk and in-need children.
“They do so many good things for the community,” Sharpe said, “from serving around 1,300 kids every day and instilling principles in them that will stick with them the rest of their life. It’s a great organization we’re proud to support.”
The tournament’s major sponsor will be Kurtis Chevrolet of Morehead City.
“We at Kurtis Chevrolet are proud and excited to be the major sponsor of the newly formed Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament supporting local children’s charities,” owner Dean Wagaman said.
Sharpe has been with the Big Rock organization for two years, working in marketing, social media and the online store. The Smithfield native grew up visiting the Crystal Coast often, graduating from UNC Wilmington.
“I’ve always been passionate about helping kids and getting kids involved in sportfishing,” she said. “I even had a chance to fish The Barta as a kid. I think it’s an opportunity all kids should have.”
When the Billfish Classic opted to discontinue and Big Rock filled that space, Sharpe was excited for the opportunity to build something from scratch.
“Creating a tournament from the ground up is hard work,” she said. “Thankfully, though, with Big Rock now having three tournaments, it’s a little easier. Plus, I have (KWLA director) Madison Struyk and (Big Rock director) Crystal Hesmer to go to.”
Sharpe will still handle the social media campaigns for the Big Rock Foundation, an organization she is grateful to be a part of.
“The environment there, everyone on the board and on staff, it really is a charity first mindset,” she noted. “Every decision is made with the benefit of the community in mind.”
For more information about the tournament, contact Sharpe at 919-801-8346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.