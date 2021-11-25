DEEP RUN — The East Carteret wrestling team remained winless after a tri-match at South Lenoir on Monday.
The Mariners fell 63-15 to the host team and dropped a 42-21 match versus North Pitt.
They previously lost three matches in a quad dual at White Oak and now stand at 0-5 on the season.
East was competitive against North Pitt, taking four of the 11 matches – there were three double forfeits. Of the wrestled matches, the Beaufort club took three of seven.
The Panthers won four by win and three by forfeit, while the Mariners had two pin victories, one via decision and one by forfeit.
Daniel White, Josiah Hynes and Luke Cordier won in each match.
White moved to 8-2 on the season with a pin of Nathan Carver in 2:52 at 220 pounds, and Cordier pinned Riggan Tucker in 51 seconds at 170.
Hynes toughed out a 13-11 decision over Chase Miller in the 145-pound match.
Hynes continued to work hard for a win against South Lenoir, edging Jed Day in a 10-7 decision.
White pinned Efrain Gonzalez in 1:55, and Cordier pinned Alex Flores in 5:36.
South Lenoir took 11 of the 14 matches, grabbing five each by pin and forfeit, and one by decision.
East will next travel to West Craven on Thursday for a tri-match that includes North Lenoir.
Here are results of the matches:
South Lenoir 63, East Carteret 15
106 – Jonas Miller (SL) pin Sawyer Deal (EC), 0:11.
113 – Cayden Taylor (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Gavin Yanez (SL) pin Camden Ivester (EC), 5:38.
126 – Chris Haro (SL) win by forfeit.
132 – Wyatt Reavis (SL) win by forfeit.
138 – Enman Ambiz (SL) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Jed Day (SL), 10-7.
152 – Eli Day (SL) pin Warren Bridgers (EC), 0:26.
160 – Eddie Martinez (SL) dec. Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 11-5.
170 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin Alex Flores (SL), 5:36.
182 – Moctezuma Ayala (SL) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:12.
195 – Pablo Garcia (SL) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Efrain Gonzalez (SL), 1:55.
285 – Adam Turner (SL) pin Parker Marriner (EC), 0:24.
------------------
North Pitt 42, East Carteret 21
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Tajion Heath (NP) win by forfeit.
120 – Hayden Manning (NP) pin Camden Ivester (EC), 1:02
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Jayvion Perry (NP) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Chase Miller (NP), 13-11.
152 – Jacob Crump (NP) pin Warren Bridgers (EC), 3:18.
160 – Izayah Horne (NP) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 2:28.
170 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin Riggan Tucker (NP), 0:51.
182 – Alexis Lara Ramirez (NP) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:07.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Nathan Carver (NP), 2;52.
285 – Leland Owens (NP) win by forfeit.
