The COVID-19 restrictions on indoor and outdoor crowds has created an interesting situation for home teams.
Everyone has a home-field advantage, but it doesn’t amount to much when the crowd is limited to 25 for indoor facilities and 50 for outdoor. It has left once-raucous gyms quiet and mostly empty, a sad shadow of what used to be.
Crowds have always been integral to sports. I remember as a child going to NHL games and feeling the energy of the stadium as people stomped their feet, shouted and did the wave. Those kinds of crowds aren’t something prep sports, or at least prep sports where we live, attracts, but we still get big crowds for big games.
So, what will big games look like this year? Take the Mullet Bucket between West Carteret and East Carteret, for instance. Who will attend? So far, only parents of the home team have been able to attend. This year, West will host the game, so does that mean only West fans will be able to attend? What will a football stadium with 50 fans even sound like?
It’s not a fun thought exercise to imagine a high-caliber game like that one going from standing-room only around the track to a few dozen people in the bleachers, but it might be our reality in February. Honestly, the weather may not be all that fun to watch a game in anyway. I doubt the band will brave the frost either, making it even quieter.
If that depresses you, consider the West-East basketball games this year. Twenty-five people in the bleachers? It’s going to be a far cry from the environment we’re accustomed to, the very first environment I was ever exposed to in this job and thought every basketball game would resemble.
Those indoor crowds don’t account for the crowds at home, though, watching on the NFHS network through the Pixellot cameras. Those cameras being placed at thousands of schools across the nation has led to a prep sports-watching phenomenon, with coaches and players watching third-round football games in Tennessee and state championship volleyball matches in Utah.
Many of us don’t get to attend big games like ACC Championships or the Super Bowl, but we still enjoy watching them on TV just fine. Will the Mullet Bucket be like that? Instead of rivalry conversations taking place in the bleachers, will they take place on Twitter? Will families gather around the TV, make fun snacks and tune in together to watch a high school football game?
It’s possible, but it doesn’t change the environment at the school. If this arrangement is odd for the fans, what is it like for the players? I haven’t seen much of a change in the way volleyball players are playing without fans, but to be fair, volleyball matches never attracted massive crowds. Outside sports like soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball don’t get much more than 50 fans on an average night either.
I’m more interested to see how sports like football, basketball and wrestling look without big crowds. Those sports really rely on the energy that spectators give. If you’ve been to a major wrestling tournament, you know the energy in those gyms matches quite a lot of quality basketball games.
Maybe the rules will change by then, but I doubt it. Fifty butts in outside seats and 25 in indoor ones will likely be protocol for every sport in the 2020-2021 school year. What that looks like exactly remains to be seen. At least we’ll still have sports. After a year like 2020, that’s all that matters really.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
