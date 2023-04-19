APEX — The Croatan boys spring outdoor track and field team fell just two points short of winning the Apex Lions’ Relays on Saturday.
The Cougars put up 40 points to trail Cleveland with 42. There were 43 schools in the boys meet with most of them from the Triangle.
The 3,200-meter relay team highlighted the team’s performance with James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen, Trey Austin and Matthew Quispe running a meet record in 7 minutes, 53.29 seconds.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Nicolajsen and Quispe also won in 3:21.
The distance medley relay team of Tyrese Cone, Wallace, Nicolajsen and Qusipe also earned a victory in 10:32.58. The distance medley consists of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 legs.
The sprint medley relay team of Hunter Poole, Justin Wax, Cooper Stephens and Brayden Stephens took fourth in 3:41.90. The sprint medley relay consists of 200, 200, 400 and 800 legs.
The 800-meter relay team of Poole, Wax, Cooper Stephens and Brayden Stephens placed 19th in 1:33.22.
The 400-meter relay team of Pierce Mahnke, William Reyes, Riley Robinson and Peyton Heath ended up 27th in 47.99.
Mahnke secured seventh in the high jump with a 5-foot, 10-inch leap and claimed 15th in the long jump with a 19-08 tale of the tape.
Heath finished 21st in the triple jump with a 39-03 effort.
Jake Carroll was sixth in the pole vault with a 13-0 clearance, and Robert Wallace placed 13th with a 11-0 vault.
Croatan ended up 15th out of 38 teams in the girls meet with 15 points. Apex and Wakefield tied for 11th with 19.5 points, followed by Riverside (Durham) and Clayton tied with 19. Panther Creek won the meet with 61 points, followed by Garner with 58 and Hillside with 53.5.
Cailin Ames produced plenty of points for the Cougars by taking third in the shot put with a 36-04 push and finishing sixth in the discus with a 99-10 toss.
The 800-meter sprint medley relay team of Paige Merrell, Lexi Tripp, Kennedy Zaiden and Alyssia Trigleth took seventh in 1:52.37. The girls sprint medley relay consists of 100, 100, 200 and 400 legs.
The same quartet placed eighth in 4:09.31 in the 1,600-meter relay and 12th in the 800-meter relay in 1:47.07.
The distance medley relay team of Emilie Hayes, Hailey Hartman, Cameran Ladd and Zaiden took 10th in 13:49.87.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Lillian Beck, Skylar Nawrocki, Hayes and Ladd finished 16th in 10:45.71.
The 400-meter relay team of Lexie Wahle, Reagan Turbeville, Aaliyah Bryant and Tripp ended up 27th in 54.08.
