MOREHEAD CITY — High school baseball was alive and well Monday night at Puck O’Neal Field in Morehead City.
The Big Rock Fall Baseball League for players from the three Carteret County high schools and Havelock kicked off with warmups at the start of the week, with 72 hopefuls and half a dozen or so coaches taking advantage of a warm evening still resembling summer.
The new league, backed by the Morehead City Marlins, the town of Morehead City and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament – namesake of the Marlins’ stadium – will give freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors a chance to rectify a loss of playing time from the spring. Spring sports across the state and country, including baseball, were canceled a few weeks in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to give the kids a chance to play baseball,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “And some of them will have a chance to showcase what they can do for the school coaches sitting in the stands. We’re not charging admission. It won’t be like a Marlins game per se. We just wanted to provide an opportunity.”
The league was slated to provide four teams with a 12-game regular season schedule, playing Mondays and Wednesdays, but an unexpected influx of players trying out could result in adjustments. By the time the line of pre-registered players emptied from the stadium’s entrance, there were 72 participants on the books.
“We were hoping to get between 40 and 50 kids, and when we budgeted this league, it was for four teams,” Bengel said. “With that number, we’re looking at probably adding a fifth team. We’re not sure yet if we have enough for a sixth, but we’ll see. We want to make sure there’s enough kids so there’s enough pitching on each team to actually be able to have games. We want everyone to have at-bats and a chance to play. It’s a developmental league. That’s the point.”
Bengel anticipates each team having roughly 12-14 players on it, so cuts are a possibility for some of the younger players trying out. Then there are players like Mason Rose, an East Carteret senior who thrived as a sophomore but didn’t get a chance to play a full junior season.
“I would regret it if I didn’t play,” Rose said. “We put it all out there last year, and it didn’t work out. I don’t want to miss an opportunity to play baseball. Plus, it’ll be fun changing things up a bit with players from other county teams. (We’ll be) playing with some of them instead of against them.”
Players at tryouts Monday were from West Carteret, Croatan, Havelock and East, but there will be no school coaches involved in the league. Instead, Bengel chose other dependable options to ensure there would be no suspicion in team selection.
“You don’t have to worry about all of the West Carteret or East Carteret players playing on the same team,” Bengel said. “We didn’t want to get into any of the favoritism stuff. So, there are no school coaches and no school parents coaching the teams.”
Those coaches are previous West coach Robby Lasater, Damon Hoggard, Dalton Knight, Jimmy Paylor, Robert Tyndall, Mike Small, Ryan Marse, Ryan McClendon, Cory Thompson and Justin Smith.
Bengel and the coaches assessed and evaluated players during the tryouts and afterwards, went into the team clubhouse and chose players draft-style. Upon selecting their teams, coaches will provide their own practice schedules. Games are loosely slated to begin next week.
When the games themselves start, it’s anyone’s guess what kind of baseball will take place on the field. For many players, it has been six months since their last on-the-field action and nine months before that for their last full season.
“It has been a while,” Croatan senior Connor McLeod said. “I got lucky enough to play some summer ball, but still. Thankfully, I took it upon myself to work out during the downtime, so I’m feeling pretty good conditioning-wise. Hopefully this is a step up into the spring. I’m also hoping to get to play with some teammates. I think it’s going to be fun no matter what. I’m really looking forward to it.”
