OCEAN — Croatan four-year varsity baseball standout Aaron Keel wasn’t going to let a last-minute opportunity to continue playing baseball slip through his fingers.
The recently graduated senior infielder will suit up for Division I Gardner-Webb University in the fall after nearly playing his last inning on June 27 during a Down East Wood Ducks-hosted game for eastern North Carolina high school graduates.
“It was a last-minute decision,” Keel said of his signing with Gardner-Webb. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play baseball. It was an opportunity, and I took it.”
Feeling like he underperformed during summer baseball before his senior year, Keel was looking forward to a last season at the ballpark before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. The Cougars finished 3-2 overall with Keel racking up six runs, four RBIs and three hits, including two triples.
“We were definitely going to be good this year,” he said. “We had just started hitting the baseball in our very last game (against Swansboro) too.”
Keel will join a Gardner-Webb program that went 25-26 overall in 2019 and 8-8 in 2020 before the season was shut down. The team is coached by Jim Chester who arrived in 2019 after spending two seasons at Barton College, where he coached Keel’s older brother, John.
John Keel was another standout at Croatan, and a good example for a younger brother looking to “beef up” for college.
“He worked very hard this year in the weight room getting his body ready,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “He got a lot stronger and put himself in a good position to play at the next level.”
As a junior, Keel ranked second on the team at the plate with 11 hits, eight runs and two RBIs, along with a team-high 11 stolen bases to help the Cougars finish 8-15 overall and 6-8 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Keel ranked third on the team at the plate as a sophomore with 19 hits, 15 RBIs, 18 runs and 16 stolen bases on a team that finished 14-9 overall and 12-2 in the conference. As a freshman, for a team that finished 9-13 and 5-5, Keel tallied 12 hits, five runs, three RBIs and three stolen bases.
“He’s a pretty great all-around player,” Shaffer said. “He was already a good offensive player, but this year he was hitting balls all over the place. Every at-bat, he’s going to hit the ball hard somewhere. He’s not going swing at bad pitches. He’s got very good hands and pretty good range as an infielder and a strong arm.”
Keel got one more chance to flex his ability in a Croatan uniform, sealing an 11-run comeback in the final inning with a bases-loaded, walk-off sacrifice fly to center field to bring home the winning run and cap a wild finish that saw his team, made up of players from Beaufort, Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties during a dramatic 21-20 win over players from Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. The game was played at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. Keel’s teammate Ethan Coleman also participated in the contest and scored the tying run in the dramatic comeback.
“It was crazy how everything happened this season, but how cool was it that these guys got a chance to play one more time in a Croatan uniform,” Shaffer said. “Both of the guys played really well and represented Croatan well.”
Off the field at Gardner-Webb, Keel expects to major in business, and on the field, he’ll play wherever he’s needed.
“I’m looking at the utility spot right now,” Keel said. “I’m really excited to get out there. I went up there a few weeks ago, and it was really nice.”
