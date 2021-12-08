MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Marlins head coach Jesse Lancaster is hanging up his hat after four years at the helm of the Coastal Plain League team.
Lancaster led the Marlins to back-to-back CPL championships in 2018 and 2019, earning two Coach of the Year awards and compiling a 136-71 (.647) career record with the program.
Lancaster will become the special advisor to baseball operations and ownership.
“The decision to step away from my role as the manager of the Marlins has taken a great deal of thought and time,” he said. “While it is more difficult than I can say, this time is needed and necessary to focus on my family and the exciting changes we are expecting.”
Lancaster added, “I would like to thank (Marlins owner) Buddy Bengel for allowing me the opportunity to lead the Marlins from 2017-2021. I cannot help but grin, thinking of all the special moments and good times. My wife Heather and I gained friendships that we will carry for a lifetime thanks to these special years.”
Lancaster is the all-time winningest coach in Marlins history, his 11-3 playoff record ranking high in the summer collegiate league’s history. He led the Marlins to championship wins over the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in 2018 and the Macon Bacon in 2019.
After a canceled season in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Marlins reached the Petitt Cup final for the third straight time in 2021 before losing in three games to the Savannah Bananas.
“Words cannot express what Jesse has meant to the Marlins organization,” Bengel said. “He was one of the key reasons this organization has been so successful the last three years. Our organization will dearly miss him on the field, but we are thrilled he and his wife Heather will be remaining with the Marlins family.”
The Marlins 2022 season will begin with opening night scheduled Friday, May 27, against the Wilson Tobs, and will run through July 30 with the Petitt Cup Playoffs scheduled for the first week of August.
For more information on ticket packages, visit www.mhcmarlins.com or call 252.269.9767.
