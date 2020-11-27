OCEAN — The West Carteret girls cross country team got by Croatan in a four-team meet on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The 3A Patriots scored 32 points on an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the 70s to outlast the 2A Cougars on their home course with 45 points. White Oak (3A) scored 72 points and D.H. Conley (3A) had 75 to round out the strong quartet.
“The girls ran well enough to win, but I think there is still a lot of room for improvement,” West coach Shelton Mayo said. “It was good to see them compete and get pushed in a race like that this early in the season. Croatan ran a smart race and were right on our heels.”
West’s Eliza Craig Parker led from start to finish while toeing the line in 21 minutes, 35 seconds. Croatan’s Avah Beikirch was the runner-up in 21:50.
West’s Sara Windsor placed fifth in 22:46, followed by Croatan’s Claire Nickson in 22:51.
“I thought the girls ran well,” Croatan coach Andy Bulfer said. “Avah is definitely our front runner, but Claire is not too far behind her and is coming on strong.”
County runners took the next four spots with West’s Morgan Mason finishing seventh in 23:06, followed by Croatan’s Emma Morton in 23:22, West’s Alanna Paschall in 23:29 and West’s Grace Guilford in 23:40.
Each squad had another runner finish in the top 15 with West’s Sydney Eure taking 12th in 24:00 and Croatan’s Hannah Berger claiming 13th in 24:24.
The defending 3A east regional champion D.H. Conley boys team pulled away from Croatan by 16 points, scoring 26 to the Cougars’ 42. White Oak was third with 69 points, followed by West with 109.
“I thought we looked good,” Bulfer said. “Conley was a little bit stronger, but barely. I think we might have surprised them a little bit.”
Conley’s Nathan Geyer, who won the 3A east regional as a sophomore, captured the meet in 16:30 with Croatan’s Colten Rodriguez on his heels in 16:32.
“Colten ran awesome,” Bulfer said. “They went head to head, and that guy could easily win the east region in 3A.”
Croatan sophomore James Wallace continued to show improvement by taking fourth in 17:30.
“James was right in the mix as well,” Bulfer said. “It was a good day for us.”
County runners filled the 11th through 14th spots with Croatan’s Thomas McCabe taking 11th in 18:21, followed by teammates Caleb Jordan in 18:24 and Matthew Quispe in 18:28. Josh Marson gave West its top finisher in 14th in 18:32.
“The men’s race was especially tough for us, but we must learn to run our own race and get after the runners that we can compete with until we get stronger,” Mayo said. “If you get out way too fast and don’t pace yourself, that can be a tough day.”
