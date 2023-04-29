BEAUFORT — East Carteret experienced outcomes at opposite ends of the softball spectrum this past week versus Northside squads.
The Mariners ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday night in a 19-1 loss at Northside-Pinetown and then delivered a thrashing of their own on Wednesday in a 21-2 home victory over Northside-Jacksonville.
They followed one day later with another loss to Northside-Pinetown, this one more standard-fare in a 9-2 home setback.
East has followed a win with a loss over six consecutive games.
The Mariners are now an even 10-10 overall and 4-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to stand fourth in the six-team league.
Northside-Pinetown saw a two-game losing streak come to an end with its two wins versus East to move to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the Coastal Plains.
The Panthers are second in the MaxPreps 1A East rankings. They split the season series with Pamlico (17-3) in league play to put both teams at 7-1 in conference play. The Hurricanes are first in the 1A East rankings.
The Mariners will wrap up the regular season this coming week with consecutive games versus Pamlico on Tuesday and Thursday.
Northside-Pinetown hit three homers while holding East hitless in the 19-1 clobbering.
Isabella Boykin threw a no-hitter for the Panthers, striking out seven and walking three in five mercy-rule innings. She did give up a run despite not giving up a hit.
Boykin was no slouch at the plate either, hitting a home run and accounting for three RBIs and four runs.
Jorden Clark had a home run and a double to go with two RBIs and three runs. Emaleigh Cherry hit a homer and registered three RBIs and three runs. Riley Hudson smacked two doubles.
East had 10 hits and 15 RBIs in the 21-2 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
The Monarchs remained winless on the season, dropping to 0-16.
Alisha Tosto and Savannah Oden each had two hits for the Mariners with O’Neal hitting a home run and delivering three RBIs and three runs. Oden had a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Grayson Gillikin scored four runs, and Briyanna VanDyke and Alisha Tosto scored three runs apiece.
Elli Parrish hit a double and posted two RBIs.
VanDyke took the win on the mound, striking out six and walking three in five mercy-rule innings while failing to give up an earned run.
Jamaya Shelton and Tosto led the way in the rematch with Northside-Pinetown with two hits apiece. Shelton hit a double. Oden had two RBIs.
