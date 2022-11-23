OCEAN — The East Carteret boys basketball team withstood a furious rally from Croatan on Tuesday to move to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 62-54 victory in the county rivalry matchup.
The Mariners led by as many as 21 in the second half and enjoyed a 19-point advantage with 7:03 left in the game before seeing the lead whittle down to seven.
“That was a good one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “They are fast and they are quick. I was proud of the guys for sticking it out and battling through.”
East moved to 2-0 on the season thanks to a combined 49 points from Shamel Baker (27) and Charles Matheka (22). The Cougars dropped their first game after starting the season 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.
Croatan continued to show it’s not the team that went 1-19 last season by shaving 12 points off the deficit over a five-minute span in the fourth quarter.
“I’m never happy with losing, but I’m happy with the effort, for making it a game at the end,” Croatan coach Scott McBride said. “We have a lot of young players, and I’m proud of the way the boys came back after facing adversity.”
Jaden Hilliard is one of three sophomores in the rotation. He averaged 22 points in the first two games and had six with 3:07 left in the second quarter and his team facing a 24-20 deficit. Hilliard then suffered a thigh injury while taking a charge and didn’t return.
“That changed the game 100 percent,” McBride said. “He was playing pretty well, handling their pressure and making them adjust their defense, so it hurt us when he came out.”
McBride said Hilliard took a hit to the thigh earlier in the game, and when he suffered a second hit, the coach figured he needed to sit for the night.
“We just decided it wasn’t worth it at this point in the season,” he said. “He’s already beat up from a long soccer season, so we’re not taking any chances.”
All of Hilliard’s points came on three-pointers. He went 7-for-12 from the three-point line in the previous game to score 25 points in a 63-49 triumph over Ocracoke.
“The game definitely changed when he went out,” Griffee said. “I hate he got hurt on a charge. I’m not a fan of that play. It’s an unsafe play. It’s usually a 50-50 deal, and so it’s really hard to call. If you take that play out of the game, less kids get hurt.”
Fellow sophomore Trey Jones got his team back in it after the Cougars fell behind 53-34 with 7:03 left in the contest. He proceeded to score 16 points in the quarter, including 12 in a row, to spur his team on a 16-4 run and make it a 57-50 contest with 1:51 remaining.
“The kid can shoot it,” Griffee said of the West Carteret transfer. “I thought they had lost their legs a little bit, but he found his and started knocking down shots.”
Jones hit the 20-point mark for the first time in his career after entering the fourth quarter with seven points.
“He stopped going to the basket and pulled up for his midrange, and that was definitely more effective than going in and getting his shots altered,” McBride said.
Fellow sophomore James Clemens was the team’s second-leading scorer with seven points after scoring six in the second quarter.
Baker and Matheka continued to hit the 20-point mark. After going for 29 and 31, respectively, in an 83-60 win over Ocracoke. Baker scored 11 points in the second quarter versus Croatan to put up a game-high 27 points. Matheka scored 14 of his 22 in the first half to help East take a 34-23 lead into the break.
“Charles and Shamel played hard, and Jacob (Nelson) had a good night, and that is pretty much how it’s going to go this season,” Griffee said.
Nelson scored six of his 10 points in the third quarter as the Mariners turned a six-point lead into a 51-32 advantage heading into the final frame.
Baker went 3-for-4 from the foul line in the final 27 seconds to ice the game. East struggled from the free-throw line for the second consecutive contest, going 13-for-27. The team went 21-for-38 against Ocracoke.
Croatan, conversely, shined at the stripe, going 14-for-17.
The Mariners will travel to West Carteret (1-1) on Tuesday while the Cougars will hit the road to take on South Lenoir (0-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret....................... 14 20 17 11 - 62
Croatan................................ 10 13 9 22 - 54
EAST CARTERET (62) – Baker 27, Matheka 22, J. Nelson 10, B. Nelson 2, Long 1.
CROATAN (54) – Jones 23, Clemens 7, Hilliard 6, Green 5, Boyette 4, Martin 4, Woody 3, Wilson 2.
