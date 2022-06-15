WILMINGTON — The Marlins capped off their first three-game winning streak of the season Monday night with an important 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Wilmington Sharks.
Morehead City had lost its first three games of the year to its Coastal Plain League East Division rival.
The Fish are now 5-1 in their last six games after starting 2-4. They upped their mark to 7-5 and trail the Wilson Tobs (9-4) and the Tri-City Chili Peppers (9-4) by just 1.5 games in the CPL East Division.
Eight pitchers took the mound for the visitors at Wilmington in the 11-inning affair.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville) and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) each pitched two innings and struck out three with one walk apiece. Garza surrendered two hits while Hickey gave up none.
The Marlins escaped a huge jam in the bottom of the 10th inning thanks to a vital strikeout from Hickey, who claimed the win on the bump.
Robbie Cowie (Catawba) came on in the 11th to earn the save and secure the victory for his side.
In the top of the 11th, Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) gave the Fish their first lead of night on an RBI groundout.
Trailing 1-0 headed to the ninth, Morehead City looked doomed to suffer its fourth loss versus Wilmington, but an error committed by the home team set up a scoring opportunity and Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) delivered an RBI groundout to knot the game at 1-1.
------------------
Tyler Wehrle was excellent on the mound for the Marlins on Saturday in a 3-0 triumph over the Tri-City Chili Peppers, picking up his second win of the season while posting six hitless innings and six strikeouts.
The Tiffin College product had it all working for him in the road victory, leaving the game with a no-hitter intact.
The offense did enough to support the pitchers, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a fielding error by Tri-City and a Colton Becker (Morehead State) RBI single.
In the seventh, the Fish added another run when Miller drove in Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) with a single.
The Chili Peppers couldn’t get anything going against the bullpen either, with Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania), Matt Lozovoy (California), and Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) all posting scoreless frames to secure the road win and put the Marlins above .500 for the first time this season.
------------------
Morehead City needed some late-inning heroics on Friday night at Big Rock Stadium to prevail over the Peninsula Pilots 6-5.
Sean Johnson (Belmont) delivered a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the 10th, scoring Luke Powell (Cal State Northridge) to provide his team with the win.
Garza stranded runners on first and second in the top of the 10th to set up the squad with a chance to walk it off.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Marlins drew even on a Watson RBI double. The Pilots retook the lead in the top of the ninth, leaving the Marlins down a run and facing their last three outs.
The home team answered the call yet again in the ninth, tying the game 5-5 thanks to a Becker sacrifice fly.
The Marlins took the lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a three-run inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Zack Miller (Catawba).
The score remained 3-1 until the top of the seventh when the Pilots plated three runs to go ahead 4-3.
The Fish will return to Big Rock Stadium on Wednesday to take on the Sharks before traveling Thursday to Wilmington. The Sharks will then return to Morehead City on Friday.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins......000 000 001 01 - 2 6 2
Sharks…....001 000 000 00 – 1 5 2
WP – Hickey
LP – Consigli
S – Cowie
Marlins leading hitters: Watson 2-5; O’Shaughnessy 1-3; Campbell 1-4 (2B), RBI; D’Alessio 1-4; B. Miller 1-5, RBI.
Sharks leading hitters: Ciufo 1-4; Lifrieri 1-4; Landers 1-5, RBI; Bridges 1-5; Crenshaw 1-6, run.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins…............110 000 100 - 3 7 1
Chili Peppers......000 000 000 - 0 1 2
WP – Wehrle
LP – Snelsire
S – Wissinger
Marlins leading hitters: B. Miller 2-3, RBI; Becker 2-4, RBI; O’Shaughnessy 1-3, run; Johnson 1-4, run; Powell 1-4.
Chili Peppers leading hitters: Dolberry 1-1 (2B).
------------------
Team R H E
Pilots…......000 100 301 0 – 5 6 2
Marlins......000 300 011 1 - 6 10 0
WP – Garza
LP – Ransom
Pilots leading hitters: Ragone 2-2 (2B, HR), 2 RBI, run; Petracci 1-2 (HR), RBI, 2 runs; Dickerson 1-4; Hannahs 1-5; Povey 1-5.
Marlins leading hitters: B. Miller 2-4 (2B), run; Z. Miller 2-5 (2B), RBI, run; Watson 2-5 (2B), RBI; Johnson 1-4, RBI, run; D’Alessio 1-4, run; O’Shaughnessy 1-5, RBI Maners 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.