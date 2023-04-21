MOREHEAD CITY — One way or another, the N.C. High School Athletic Association is about to look a lot different.
The proposed amendment to change how the association bylaw creates classifications has passed.
Instead of the current four, there will now be at least seven classifications with a 64-school cap on all classes. The change will take place in the fall of 2025.
Or will it?
There is currently a bill in the N.C. General Assembly, tabbed as SB 636, that would limit the NCHSAA to four classifications and require the association to move all charter and parochial schools up one class regardless of their average daily membership (ADM).
The bill comes less than a year into the NCHSA’'s memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education, an agreement required by a state law passed in 2021.
“I’m really excited, but I’m hesitant, because you just don’t know what is going to happen,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “Then you throw the bill in with people who have no idea what high school athletics is, who have never spent a day in a school building, and that could be a huge problem. I’m very leery of that.”
The amendment needed three-fourths (324) of the NCHSAA’s 432 principals to vote “yes” to pass. Commissioner Que Tucker informed membership by email Tuesday that the amendment had received enough “yes” votes.
The NCHSAA will release more details at its annual spring meeting in May.
The association hasn’t expanded classifications since the 1969-70 school year. Any change to the number of classifications has to come via a membership vote.
Schools that failed to respond to the vote are essentially counted as a “no” vote. A similar proposal to expand classifications failed in 2020 with 68% voting “yes.”
“I truly couldn’t believe that it passed,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “I think back to when we tried it in 2020, and 68% was in the affirmative, and close to 90% who did vote were for it, but the absentee ballots were all ‘nays,’ so it didn’t pass. Quite honestly, I figured a lot of people wouldn’t vote because they didn’t want to vote ‘no.’”
States with similar populations as North Carolina have larger classification systems, including Virginia and Pennsylvania each with six and Georgia with seven. Even South Carolina with half the population of North Carolina has five classes.
All three county athletic directors, including East Carteret’s Daniel Griffee, said their principals voted for the amendment, and all noted they are excited about the prospect of more classifications, even if they are all surprised it passed. They also expressed uncertainty, and in some cases, concern about the future.
Griffee and the Mariners always pay particular attention to realignment every four years and any possible changes to the NCHSAA.
East has historically been greatly affected by the nontraditional school problem in the 1A division – the athletic program is now 2A after the latest realignment model used a new formula – with metropolitan charter, magnet and parochial schools dominating the state championships in many sports.
These schools don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
On the boys basketball side, nontraditionals have won seven of the last eight state championships, as well as 10 of the last 12 and 12 of the last 16. On the girls basketball side, nontraditionals have won 13 of the last 18, including 11 in a row at one point.
Soccer is also dominated by nontraditionals.
They’ve taken nine state titles in a row on the girls side and 10 of the last 11. On the boys side, they’ve won six in a row and seven of the last eight.
Then there is tennis.
Nontraditionals have won seven in a row on the boys side. On the girls side, they’ve taken six of the last eight.
In cross country, nontraditionals have won 10 of the last 12 on the girls side and eight of the last 11 on the boys side.
Nontraditionals have also taken seven in a row in volleyball and nine of the last 11 in boys golf.
“We’ve passed one thing that needed to be passed, but now we have the opportunity to fix a lot more problems that have been big issues, so since we have the opportunity, we need to do it now,” Griffee said. “The expansion doesn’t matter if you don’t address the constant problem of the charters and the parochials. If you don’t do that, then you haven’t accomplished anything except to add more state champions.”
WRAL’s HighSchoolOT has put together two models of the new seven classifications using current ADMs – one minus SB 636 and one with SB 636 without the “four classifications” rule.
The model minus SB 636 has East in the 2A classification with powerhouse charters Franklin Academy, Community School of Davidson and Raleigh Charter, and perennial parochial power Bishop McGuinness.
In the model with SB 636, East is in the 1A classification with only magnet power Winston-Salem Prep representing nontraditional schools.
“I think even with the General Assembly stepping in, the 2A and 3As that will have to deal with what East Carteret and Pamlico and Edenton Holmes have had to deal with, they’re going to be like ‘whoa, this isn’t fair, we don’t like this, get them their own classification,’” Griffee said. “I think they should still compete in the NCHSAA, just not against traditional schools for state championships.”
The East boys basketball team lost to nontraditional programs seven times in an eight-year period (2013-2020), including in the state final to Winston-Salem Prep, and in the regional final to Rocky Mount Prep.
The East girls soccer team lost to nontraditional programs for six consecutive seasons (2014-2019), falling in the state final to Community School of Davidson.
The East girls tennis team lost to nontraditional programs three times in a six-year period (2013-2018), including in the regional final to Raleigh Charter.
Other issues also have to be worked out.
The proposed amendment suggests there will be at least seven classes, but not every school in the state offers every sport, significantly reducing the overall teams in those sports.
“Basketball is probably the most popular,” Boal said. “Every school offers basketball because you only need five kids. Does that mean we have 7A in basketball, but we have just a few classes in swimming and lacrosse? Could you be 1A in swimming, 2A in lacrosse and 3A in wrestling, because not everyone has those sports. Football is like that too. It will be interesting to see how that goes. How do they handle that?”
There is also the question of conferences.
The 64-school cap on classifications means there will be 32 schools in the east and west of each classification, suggesting four eight-team conferences in each classification, unless split conferences are the norm.
“I think the idea of our 3A Coastal (Conference) probably isn’t reasonable anymore,” Turner said. “We’ll see split conferences and maybe even a three-way split conference. That might be a real thing. You could have a 3A/4A/5A conference where you don’t have to work so hard for nonconference scheduling. And if you’re a 3A team in that conference, at least when you get to the playoffs, you are going back to playing similar-sized schools”
The athletic directors pointed out the difficulty of placing schools like New Bern (currently 4A) and First Flight (3A) in conferences with similar-sized schools when there are no similar-sized schools in their areas and suggested the answer is split conferences.
A split conference involving all three county schools for the first time didn’t interest Griffee, but he’d be willing to sacrifice to solve the charter and parochial school problem.
“We won’t win many conference championships if we have to play West or Croatan,” he said. “We just won’t. But I’ll deal with that if I know I have a fair chance to win a regional or state championship in my classification.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.