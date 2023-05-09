I was going to take this space to write about the N.C. General Assembly’s intrusion into the dealings of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, but instead I’ll write about something our elected officials should be concentrating on: our educators.
It's Teacher Appreciation Week, but I’m not sure teachers are feeling much appreciation in this state, be it this week, or any week.
According to the reporting of the News & Observer’s Keung Hui, North Carolina is still near the bottom for beginning pay for teachers.
The National Education Association (NEA) is projecting that the state ranks 34th in the nation this school year in average teacher pay, up from 36th last year and 39th two years ago. But the annual NEA teacher salary report released two weeks ago also puts North Carolina 46th in the nation when it comes to beginning teacher pay.
The NEA says North Carolina’s average beginning teacher salary of $37,646 trails only Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri and Montana.
It's not the kind of company you want to keep.
The NEA also estimates that North Carolina’s average teacher salary is nearly $12,000 below the national average.
And adjusted for inflation, on average, the NEA says teachers are making $3,644 (6.4%) less than they did 10 years ago
Perhaps that’s why we’re struggling to fill classrooms with qualified teachers.
According to the reporting of WRAL’s Emily Walkenhorst, a state report shows North Carolina’s public school systems saw a 58.4% increase in vacant teaching positions this fall. These vacancies, mostly filled by teachers not certified in a particular subject area, often an emergency-licensed teacher, topped 5,000 teachers, comprising more than 5% of all teachers.
The news gets even worse for those just starting their careers.
The State of the Teaching Profession report showed 1,720 “beginning teachers” (in their first five years) quit between March 2021 and March 2022, or about 13.1%, the highest percentage since March 2016 when 14.7% of beginning teachers, 2,252 of them, quit.
And the immediate future doesn’t look much brighter.
Just 4,941 new students enrolled in North Carolina’s public colleges of education last fall, down from 6,820 in 2014. It reflects a decade-long overall decline in enrollment in those schools, though enrollment briefly spiked during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This decline could be attributed to many factors.
In 2013, North Carolina became the first state in the country to remove salary increases for educators with advanced degrees. A few years ago, public school teachers learned they wouldn’t qualify to receive state medical coverage when they retire if they were hired in 2021 and beyond.
And, of course, teachers in this state, like most others, find it hard to feel safe in a country where school shootings have become commonplace.
This doesn’t even take into account the lack of funding for buildings, assistants and supplies.
It’s almost as if the N.C. General Assembly has instituted a concerted effort to make teaching a less attractive profession over the years.
I’ll admit it, I’m biased when it comes to teachers.
We may not be paid by the same company, but we’re coworkers.
I can’t do my job unless they provide me with schedules, stats, quotes and feature story ideas.
You won’t find a more committed group of people.
These folks show up before school to hold practices, stay late on game nights and often use their time off to lead young people.
And, yet, they continue to be less and less appreciated in North Carolina.
If teachers in this state wonder how valued they are by our elected leaders, they need look no further than their paychecks.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.