MOREHEAD CITY — The Royal Blue team won its second straight game Monday night on Puck O’Neal Field in the first game of the Big Rock Fall Baseball League doubleheader.
The squad, which began the year with a 14-4 loss to the Black team, sailed to a 12-3 victory over the Red team.
“It was good,” Royal Blue team coach Robby Lasater said. “I was pleased with how we acted, how we played. The kids don’t practice, don’t know each other, so it will take a while to come together.”
The Royals (2-1) were solid in all aspects of the game, particularly at the plate with 10 hits.
“Brayden Turner hit the ball well, Holden (Hamlin) hit the ball well,” Lasater said. “I thought we would be able to hit, I just didn’t know if we would be able to play defense.”
Turner and Hamlin each drove in runs in the bottom of the first as their team jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Hamlin collected two more hits and two more RBIs in the game while Turner ended up driving in another run.
Those four runs in the first inning were all Josh Mason needed. He gave up just two runs on two hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two to take the win.
“I didn’t know how much pitching we were going to have,” Lasater said. “Josh was outstanding. The defense didn’t have to make many plays behind him. We played some good baseball tonight. Now obviously, when you win it’s a lot more fun, but everybody got to play.”
T.J. French and Blaine Norris each tallied hits for a Red team that fell to 1-2 on the season.
The Reds will hit the field again at 8 p.m. tonight at Big Rock Stadium in the nightcap of the doubleheader versus the undefeated Black team.
The Royals will play again at 5:45 p.m. on Monday against the Black team.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK BASEBALL
Team R H E
Red………..000 021 0 - 3 2 3
R. Blue….…432 030 0 - 12 10 1
WP – Josh Mason
LP – Coleston Norris
Red leading hitters: T.J. French 1-2, RBI; Blaine Norris 1-2.
R. Blue leading hitters: Holden Hamlin 3-4, 3 RBIs; Sam Hamlin 2-3, RBI; Brandon Conway 1-1, 3 runs; Conner Arbegast 1-1, run; Matthew Lasater 1-2, run; Bryson Willis 1-2, 2 runs; Brayden Turner 1-3, 2 RBIs.
