Thanks to the fine folks at HighSchoolOT, we have an idea what the basketball postseason will look like.
The WRAL outfit has released projections for the boys and girls brackets.
The official brackets will be released on Saturday, Feb. 18, and the playoffs will begin the following Tuesday.
According to the projections, the West Carteret boys would receive the highest seed in the county, earning No. 4 in the 3A east bracket.
The Patriots (14-3) would host No. 29 Richlands (10-7) in the first round, and if they could get by the Wildcats, they would host the winner of No. 13 Rocky Mount (12-2) and No. 20 South Central (9-8).
Should West continue to win, it would again host in the third round, likely taking on the winner of No. 4 First Flight (10-7) and No. 12 White Oak (13-4).
Another win would probably set up a matchup for the third year in a row with No. 1 Northwood (16-2).
West fell 72-69 in overtime to the Chargers in the regional final in 2021 but earned a 51-44 victory last season in the regional semifinal.
Northwood is first in the MaxPreps 3A East rankings, followed by Rocky Mount in sixth, West in eighth, White Oak in ninth, First Flight in 10th, South Central in 19th and Richlands in 29th.
Croatan (10-6) would get the No. 27 seed in the 3A east and will travel to No. 6 Southern Durham (12-5).
Southern Durham is fourth in the MaxPreps rankings while Croatan is 32nd.
The East Carteret girls would receive the next highest seed from the county, earning No. 7 in the 2A east bracket.
The Mariners (14-2) would host No. 26 West Craven (7-10).
If they would get past the Eagles, they would then host the winner of No. 10 Whiteville (6-7) and No. 23 Red Springs (9-9).
And if they could continue to win, they would probably have to hit the road in the third round to take on No. 2 North Pitt (16-2).
North Pitt is second in the MaxPreps 2A East rankings, followed by the Mariners in ninth, Red Springs in 21st, West Craven in 25th and in Whiteville 27th.
The East Carteret boys would receive the No. 9 seed in the 2A east bracket.
The Mariners (10-6) would host No. 24 Eastern Wayne.
If they could get a victory in that game, they would host the winner of No. 8 Seaforth (12-5) and No. 24 J.F. Webb (10-8).
If East could pull out a win there, it would visit No. 1 Farmville Central (17-1) in the third round for the second year in a row.
Farmville Central is first in the MaxPreps rankings, followed by Seaforth in 13th, East in 18th, J.F. Webb in 23rd and Eastern Wayne in 25th.
Croatan is projected to get the No. 11 seed in the 3A east girls bracket.
The Cougars (8-8) would host No. 22 Jacksonville (10-4) in the first round, and then if they advanced, would play the winner of No. 6 Northwood (13-4) and No. 27 Swansboro (9-4).
Northwood is fourth in the MaxPreps 3A East rankings, Jacksonville is 17th, Swansboro is 28th and Croatan is 30th.
West Carteret (6-9) is projected to get the final seed in the 3A east bracket, getting No. 32 and traveling to No. 1 E.E. Smith (14-1).
E.E. Smith is first in the MaxPreps rankings while West is 31st.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
