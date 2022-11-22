As we approach the end of another fall high school sports season, an important question needs to be asked once more: will a traditional school ever win a 1A volleyball or boys soccer state championship again?
Based on recent history, it doesn’t appear so.
This month saw nontraditional programs keep streaks alive by winning state titles in those sports.
These programs are defined as metropolitan charter and magnet public schools and non-boarding parochial private schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
These schools haven’t just won in some sports – they’ve dominated, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
Volleyball and boys soccer are just two examples of this phenomenon.
Union Academy won its second consecutive 1A volleyball state crown, closing out Perquimans in straight sets.
Nontraditional schools have captured seven consecutives state titles in volleyball. Three of those state finals have been all-nontraditional matchups.
Christ the King demolished Rosewood 6-0 to win the1A boys soccer state championship, claiming its second consecutive title.
Nontraditionals have won six straight state titles and seven of the last eight in boys soccer. Six of the last eight state finals have been all-nontraditional contests. Rosewood was the first traditional school to make an appearance in the state final since Wallace-Rose Hill in 2016.
Will this issue find a solution soon?
The answer is “no,” and in fact, it’s probably only going to get worse.
In an effort to solve this longstanding problem, the N.C. High School Athletic Association attempted a realignment formula that took effect in the 2021-2022 school year and will last for three more.
Instead of taking only enrollment into account, as it had historically done, the association used a new formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school who receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Five of the strongest nontraditional athletic programs in the state were bumped up to the 2A division – Community School of Davidson, Lincoln Charter, Pine Lake Prep, Franklin Academy, Raleigh Charter – and yet nontraditionals have continued to win state titles in volleyball and boy soccer.
Community School of Davidson had accounted for two state titles in volleyball and made two appearances in boys soccer state finals. Franklin Academy won two state championships in boys soccer and earned two state runner-up finishes. Pine Lake Prep also won a state crown in boys soccer.
It’s possible, if not probable, those schools return to 1A in the next realignment.
The memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and N.C. State Board of Education states that the NCHSAA shall establish classifications of participating schools in a fair, impartial and transparent manner, based primarily on average daily membership.
This development is only going to make the problem worse, not better.
The only thing that will finally solve it is by putting these nontraditional programs in their own state playoff bracket.
If not, student-athletes playing for traditional volleyball or boys soccer programs may not experience the joys of winning a state championship any time soon.
