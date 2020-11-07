MOREHEAD CITY — There’s no question in the Big Rock Fall Baseball League – Orange has Marlin Blue’s number.
After starting the season 0-6, the Orange team has ripped off three straight wins over Marlin Blue. The latest was a 9-8 slugfest on Wednesday.
The win moved Orange to 3-6 overall and Marlin Blue to 4-3-2. Orange won the first meeting 15-8 on Oct. 28 and then again 11-10 on Monday.
“It feels good,” head coach Ryan McLendon said. “I still wish we could get a good lead early so it’s not nail-biting time in the end. This team is resilient, they fight back. They love to play, they love to win and they love to get better.”
The Marlin Blue team’s streak of close games continued as well. Seven of their 11 games have been decided by one run or less with the team going 2-3-2 in those contests.
“It seems like it always happens in the last two innings,” head coach Buddy Bengel said. “We have a problem closing out ball games. That’s an issue we’ve had quite a few times, not being able to close it out on the back stretch. We play a close game, and then it kind of falls apart at the end.”
On Wednesday, the tear in the fabric came in the seventh inning with Orange scoring two runs to overcome an 8-7 deficit. The tying run from Bryan Garner was perhaps the most exciting one of the night. The leadoff hitter in the frame walked to reach and stole second and third to get in scoring position with Jacob Nelson behind him on second and Hunter Sinsel on first.
With two outs on the board and Hunter Mason at the plate with two strikes on him, Garner shot home on a long lead and beat the throw to the plate from pitcher Tyler DeLuzio.
“All year long, they’ve been begging to try and steal home,” McLendon said. “I told Bryan, as soon as he gets set, go for it. I’ll let the batter know. I didn’t know if he was going to get there or not, but it was a great play.”
Nelson scored the game-winner on a passed ball.
In the bottom of the inning, with one last chance to tie it, Marlin Blue got one walk from Landon Millis and coughed up two groundouts and a flyout to end the game.
After the game, McLendon noted Sinsel’s play, highlighted by two RBIs and a solid outing on both the mound and behind the plate. He pitched the last four innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out two.
“Monday night, we came out and it just wasn’t his night,” McLendon said. “He got in a deficit, and he had to come off the mound. I told him to put it out of his head and keep working, and tonight he really bounced back. He showed confidence and got some help from a great defense behind him.”
Sinsel added, “We still need to clean up some things, but it was a good game. I think I still need to work on some things, but everyone played well.”
Marlin Blue took its strong lead with four runs in the second inning and three in the third. Spencer Bryan hit a two-RBI double to score Dalton Newman and Blake Strobel who both reached on walks. Bryan scored on a single from Ryland Howell who scored on a passed ball.
Orange tied it in the top of the third inning with runs from Damon McAnallen and Garner. The error that helped Garner reach scored McAnallen after his leadoff double, while a single from Nelson scored Garner.
In the third inning, Marlin Blue took control again with runs from Mason Rose and Millis who pinch-ran for catcher Connor McLeod and first baseman Thomas Wallace, respectively. Rose scored on Wallace’s double, and Millis scored on a single from Strobel after stealing second and third.
Runs from Orange’s McAnallen, Garner and Finn in the fifth inning, two off errors and another on a passed ball, tied the ball game before Marlin Blue got its last run from Millis in the sixth. The shortstop hit a single to get on base and scored on a DeLuzio sacrifice fly.
McAnallen was Orange’s top hitter, going 2-for-3 with a double and three runs. Nelson also hit 2-for-3 with two runs.
For Marlin Blue, Howell went 2-for-2 with a run, while Bryan had a double, two RBIs and a run.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 and 8 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. Admission is free. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Orange…......202 300 2 - 9 5 3
Marlin Blue...043 001 0 - 8 8 5
WP – N/A
LP – N/A
Orange leading hitters: McAnallen 2-3 (2B), 3 runs; Nelson 2-3, 2 runs; Finn 1-4, run.
Marlin Blue leading hitters: Howell 2-2, run; Bryan 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Wallace 1-2 (2B); Strobel 1-1, RBI, run; Millis 1-1, run; McCloud 1-2, run; Rose 1-5.
