BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team put together its best quarter and half of basketball Friday in a matchup with Croatan.
The Mariners exploded out of the gate with 28 points in the opening frame and then put up 51 points by the half on their way to an 81-53 victory.
“We played good tonight,” coach Daniel Griffee said. “We shot the ball really well in the first half, and we were just rolling. That is the way we’re supposed to play.”
East scored 20 points or more in each of the first two quarters after hitting that mark just four times in its first 16 quarters of the season. The Mariners, who hadn’t scored 80 points in a game this season, broke a two-game losing streak to move to 2-3 on the year.
Croatan fell to 0-7.
The result stood in stark contrast to the Beaufort squad’s outcome versus West Carteret on Wednesday when it didn’t score more than 17 points in a quarter and failed to score 50 points in the game during a 79-49 loss.
“I would have loved to have shot that way Wednesday,” Griffee said. “We wouldn’t have gotten beaten by 30.”
According to the coach, the lopsided victory versus the other county rival wasn’t a direct byproduct of the 30-point loss to West.
“It’s more a result of just trusting the process, doing your job, not letting it get into your head, staying mentally focused,” Griffee said. “You can’t dwell on it.”
The Mariners connected on four three-pointers in the first quarter with Charles Matheka making two of them to take a 28-9 lead.
Shamel Baker scored 15 points in the first half, followed by Jacob Nelson and Matheka with nine apiece as their team rushed out to a 51-21 advantage at the break.
“We’re hitting threes, we’re running our offense, we’re getting into sets, we’re moving the ball around, our defense looked good,” Griffee said. “I have no complaints.”
Baker finished with 18 points, while Matheka and Nelson each put up 13.
Three East players registered career scoring highs with Amarion Shelton going for 13 points, Skyler Gray putting up seven and DJ Morris scoring five. Shelton had scored one point this season, Gray had produced six, and Morris had garnered four.
“We’re still trying to get some people in the mix,” Griffee said. “It’s nice to see some new faces in there. We’re working out some chemistry. They can play, it’s just trying to figure out who to put with who, what combination works.”
On the other side of the court, Croatan entered the game having lost six in a row with four of those defeats coming by 20 points or more. The Cougars had failed to score 53 points in each of those six contests and lost by an average of 23.3 points.
“We’ve got a lot of first-year varsity players,” coach Will Sutton said. “We’ve got four sophomores, and it’s a learning process. They’re doing the best they can, and they’re going to get better. I believe they love the game and are going to learn from it.”
After getting outscored by 19 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second, Croatan was outscored by just six points in the third and then held a 20-12 advantage in the fourth.
“A lot of these kids have never played in a county rivalry,” Sutton said. “They don’t know the intensity and game speed. We played a better second half. The kids didn’t give up. It’s hard to come out there and take it on the chin and show some pride and heart and keep playing, but they did.”
Brent Eilertson led the Cougars with 18 points. David Suitt had seven, Justin Jones scored six, and Luke Green added five.
East and Croatan won’t hit the court again until Friday when the teams meet in Ocean.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............................... 9 12 12 20 - 53
East Carteret..................... 28 23 18 12 - 81
CROATAN (53) – Eilertson 18, Suitt 7, Jones 6, Green 5, Cardona 4, Boyette 4, Graybill 3, McLain 2, Odum 2, Wilson 2.
EAST CARTERET (81) – Baker 18, Matheka 13, Nelson 13, Shelton 13, Gray 7, Lawrence 5, Morris 5, Stubbs 4, Bernauer 2, Jernigan 1.
