BUCHANAN, Mich. — Cooper Webb’s momentum came to end last week with a practice crash.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announced the county native would miss this past weekend’s RedBud MX National in Round 5 of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship after he was “pretty banged up” earlier in the week.
Webb entered the weekend in third place in the season standings with 147 points, trailing Jett Lawrence with 200 and Dylan Ferrandis with 151.
Lawrence went 1-1 in the two motos at RedBud and is now a perfect 10-0 in motos this summer, making for a historic start to a class career, having surpassed the previous 8-0 mark established by David Bailey in the 500cc division during the 1984 season.
With maximum points thus far through five rounds, Lawrence has put up a whopping 250 points, and his lead in the championship standings has increased to 57 points over Ferrandis, giving the Australian a full race advantage over his competitors.
Ferrandis has 193 points, and Webb’s teammate Aaron Plessinger moved into third, 76 points out of the lead with 174 points. Adam Cianciarulo is fourth with 149, and Webb slipped to fifth with 147.
Webb took off last year’s motocross campaign after a rough Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season.
A practice crash caused the KTM Factory Racing rider to miss a race at St. Louis with a head injury.
The two-time 450SX champion also crashed in the 10th round at Detroit, resulting in a 20th-place finish. Webb suffered a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand in that dustup.
This supercross season also ended for him prematurely due to a concussion. He missed the last three races and ended up third with 304 points, trailing Chase Sexton with 372 and Eli Tomac with 339. Tomac was also injured, suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the penultimate race.
Webb has been wildly successful in supercross, winning the 2019 and 2020 championships and finishing as runner-up in 2020.
He's earned four top-10 finishes in his five motocross seasons, culminating in a career-high fourth-place finish in 2021.
The Pro Motocross Championship’s sixth round will take place this Saturday at the Southwick National at Southwick Mass.
The race will air on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. and re-air at 2 a.m. on Monday on CNBC.
