SOUTHERN PINES — Four county golfers took part in the 3A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
West Carteret’s Kalyn Trujillo shot a 99 each day for a two-day total of 198 to finish 51st in the 77-golfer event.
Croatan’s Nicole Hassi shot 97 on the second day after putting up a 104 on the first to shoot 201 and end up 54th.
Alison Anderson followed a 102 with a 108 for a 210 and a tie for 61st. Natalia Melbard shot a 107 each day to produce a 214 to tie for 67th.
Swansboro’s Parker Marion, who transferred from Croatan, tied for 42nd after shooting 98 and 94 on consecutive days.
Croatan placed 10th in the 10-team competition with 625 strokes. Parkwood was ninth with 622.
Fike captured the 3A title with 521 to run away from South Central with a 534. South Point was third with a 544.
Breannon Council led Fike to the victory with a third-place finish by shooting a 76 and then a 75 for a 151.
Fike’s Avery Briley took 26th by shooting an 88 on the second day after putting up a 93 on day one to total 181. Teammate Morgan Harold shot 189 with an 89 on the second day after shooting 100 on the first day for a 189.
Emily Mathews collected her third consecutive 3A state championship, pulling away from the field in the final round thanks to the second-lowest round ever carded at the state tournament. The Eastern Alamance star rolled to a 66 in the second round, posting a total of 139 after a 73 in the first round.
Mathews’ rounds compiled matching nines of 33 in round two that included a bogey-free 4-under 33 on the final nine to clinch the title. She had four birdies on her front nine but got tripped up on back-to-back holes, carding bogeys on the par-3 third and fourth holes.
Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter finished as the runnerup, 11 shots back. The sophomore shot 74-76 to total 150.
