SWANSBORO — The West Carteret tennis team rebounded from a 5-4 loss in its opener to Dixon on Tuesday with a 5-4 victory over Swansboro on Thursday at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Patriots (1-1) had to earn every point, and then some, in the win.
The contest with the Pirates (3-5 overall, 1-2 conference) went four hours with four of the six matches involving tiebreakers.
“They turned the lights on,” West coach Mark Thompson said. “We were playing under the lights. I’m glad they had them. We needed them tonight. It was totally dark. We had tiebreakers and more tiebreakers.”
It was difficult to pick the match of the day, or night, as the majority were thrillers.
Bennett Sanborn overcame a 6-4 loss in the first set of No. 5 singles to defeat Peyton Eckert 6-3, 10-6 down the stretch.
Abigail Kellis and Clara Freeman toughed out a 9-8, 10-6 win in No. 3 doubles against Claire Bamber and Eckert.
Two West singles players were defeated in excruciating fashion.
Claire Germain suffered a 6-7 (4-7), 7-6, (8-6), 10-7 marathon loss to Joelle Wagner in the No. 2 match, and Sofia Mason dropped a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 contest to Mia Lucero at No. 3.
The Patriots’ Fletcher Worrell and Germain edged Annabelle Henderson and Wagner 8-6 in No. 3 doubles.
The Patriots’ other two triumphs came at No. 4 and No. 6 singles with Kellis easing past Carolena Gongora 6-0, 6-2, and Freeman beating Claire Bamber 6-2, 6-2.
There is plenty of enthusiasm at West this year with 26 players on the roster, and only two of those are seniors. The Patriots had four sophomores in their lineup against Swansboro.
“There are a lot of JV football teams smaller,” Thompson said. “They just want to do stuff. These kids haven’t been able to do anything, so I think that has led to it.”
Thompson had eight on the team in his first year with that number climbing to 14 last season. In a team sport, having that many non-starters on a roster would prove a nightmare for most coaches, but in an individual sport, the coach’s hands are pretty much out of it.
“They understand,” Thompson said. “They know 26 can’t play, and they know if you beat the person in front of you, you work your way up the ladder. You prove it, whether you’re good enough to start. I remind them of that. A lot of girls have told me they know they’re not ready to be in the top six, and they just want to get better, so they can see where they are. So far, it’s working out.”
The majority of the players have little experience, and most are underclassmen, but two matches have shown West it can compete with at least two teams in its new 3A Coastal Conference.
And the other two, Richlands (0-2) and White Oak (1-4) don’t look to be on those teams’ level.
“Both of our first two games could have gone either way, so if we’re playing for second place, it’s going to be very competitive,” Thompson said. “Everybody says Croatan is the team to beat. We will be ready for them. We play them later, which is good for us, because we need to be at full strength to play them.”
After not getting on the court for the first four weeks of the season due to East Carteret and Croatan filling up the available slots at Fort Benjamin with nonconference matches, the Patriots will look to make up for lost time.
They will play four matches in four days this week at the Newport complex, going up against East (4-2) on Monday, White Oak on Tuesday, Richlands on Wednesday, and then Croatan (6-0 overall, 3-0 league) on Thursday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, Swansboro 4
Singles
No. 1: Annabelle Henderson (S) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Joelle Wagner (S) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6, (8-6), 10-7.
No. 3: Mia Lucero (S) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 7-6 (7-1), 6-4.
No. 4: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 5: Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Peyton Eckert (S), 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
No. 6: Clara Freeman (WC) def. Claire Bamber (S), 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC) def. Annabelle Henderson/Joelle Wagner (S), 8-6.
No. 2: Mia Lucero/Carolena Gongora (S) def. Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC), 8-5.
No. 3: Abigail Kellis/Clara Freeman (WC) def. Peyton Eckert/Claire Bamber, 9-8, 10-6.
