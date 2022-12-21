PINETOWN — The bad news for the Croatan girls basketball team is it has lost five of its last six games.
The good news is, four of those losses have come by single digits and all have come against very good teams.
The Cougars (4-6) fell to Northside-Pinetown 41-34 on the road Friday. The Panthers improved to 7-1 overall with the win.
All five of the opponents that have defeated Croatan since the month began are highly ranked by MaxPreps.com.
They include 2A programs East Carteret (8-0), the No. 5 team in the 2A east, No. 17 Spring Creek (5-3) and No. 20 West Craven (6-2). Northside and Southside (8-1) are also highly ranked in 1A, currently at No. 3 and No. 11, respectively.
The Cougars actually led 9-5 after the first quarter on Friday, but Northside scored 23 in the second to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room that it wouldn’t lose in the second half. The Cougars did however outscore their host 14-13 in the half.
No Cougar came close to double figures. Landry Clifton led the way with seven points, followed by six apiece from Ginger Hayden and Madi Rogers.
Northside’s leading scorer was Mariah Jones with 18. The Panthers shot 16-for-18 from the foul line.
Croatan will host the Panthers for a rematch on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Southside on Thursday, Jan. 5, following Christmas break.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................. 9 11 4 10 - 34
Northside.............................. 5 23 2 11 - 41
CROATAN (34) – Clifton 7, Hayden 6, Rogers 6, Wilson 5, Johnson 4, McMannen 4, Parmley 2.
NORTHSIDE (41) – Jones 18, Shaeffer 8, Moore 5, Cahoon 4, Dehoog 3, Woolard 2.
