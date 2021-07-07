We all remember stories of the “Vandals” sacking ancient Rome back in the 5th century. Well, we have our own modern vandals cowardly sacking the newly laid sea turtle nests in Emerald Isle.
Last week, nests were broken into, markers removed and some digging done, presumably looking for the eggs.
The violator(s) left an empty beer can, apparently marking their territory. Please remember that sea turtles are protected under federal law, and that includes the adult sea turtles themselves, hatchlings and sea turtle eggs. Violators are subject to a fine up to $50,000 and a year in prison, so be warned.
If anyone sees a violation, please call 1-800-662-7131. As always, thanks go out to our dedicated volunteers to the sea turtle program for doing a great job. Let’s help them if the opportunity arises.
A few weeks ago, we did a deep dive into catch-and-release methods as a fish conservation measure.
Recently, I saw an article from North Carolina Sea Grant summarizing research in using modified hooks, in this case, lead head jigs used with soft plastic baits in an effort to promote “touchless” release of landed fish. The study used a normal barbed jig head, a normal jig head with the barb removed and a third bite-shortened barbless version with speckled trout being the target species. What was compared was percent landing success and percent self-release from the three jig heads.
Surprisingly, the all-important landing success was over 90% for all three hook types. I’m sure that with the barbless and bite-shortened hooks keeping continued tension was important to successfully landing the fish.
Now for the self-release numbers. The bite-shortened hooks resulted with self-release of from 87% compared with 47% using barbless and 20% with standard barbed jigs. This is encouraging data and may be important in catch and release of highly regulated or otherwise sensitive species, giving them a great chance for further survival by minimizing out of water handling of the fish and potential hook damage. This is also an alternative for standard catch-and-release fisheries.
Many already use barbless hooks, including fly fishermen where regulations require them, like on the Roanoke River during striper season. An added benefit is the easy-in-easy-out feature of barbless hooks, not only for the fish, but in case of the self-hooked angler too.
Ouch … we’ve all been there!
For details and photos of the jigs and their release characteristics, go to: https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/hooklinescience/2021/06/21/can-self-releasing-hooks-minimize-fish-injuries-during-catch-and-release/.
It never ceases to impress me where the “Big Ones” might be hiding … big reds and sharks in the foaming surf, large black drum and sheepshead working oyster bars with shells sticking out of the water, and yes, one of the recent hot spots for big king mackerel.
In recent history, 42- and 38-pound king mackerel were landed from the Morehead Port Turning Basin and another 45-pounder just outside in the shipping channel. We have seen this before, where during foul weather in king mackerel tournaments, winners have been pulled right out of the turning basin by anglers just looking for some calm water.
Speaking of the turning basin, this is always a good option for a cornucopia of target species due to the wide variety of structure, including the port wall, both bridges, the train trestle, the Coast Guard Station and the nearby submerged jetty. And not so far away are the Fort Macon, Shackleford and Radio Island jetties. There are also debris piles of rocks and junk that hold fish.
These days, targets can be specks and grays, red and black drum, blues, Spanish and sheepshead … and yes, flounder … that is, if you can find the moving target that is the 2021 flounder season.
Pick your bait and target your species. Suggestions are live baits like mullet, mud minnows and shrimp, along with sand fleas and spiny sea urchins, jigs with soft plastics and Gulp! baits and metals like Kastmasters, Stingsilvers, Thingama Jugs and Spanish Candy. Pick your bait and your target species.
Nearby, the Haystacks, Newport River and Core Creek are yielding slot reds and specks with early-day topwater baits still worth the try. If you are looking for “tailing” reds in the adjacent Core Creek marshes, mark down July 21-July 25 on your calendars for their king tides.
To the west, the redfish bite remains good in the Swansboro area, along with black drum, and the sheepshead action is still holding up as well. Reports out of the Neuse and New rivers are also encouraging with both reds and specks.
Now that we are into July and summer is upon us, the old drum actin should be heating up and peaking in August and September.
Then there is the surf where there are some bottom fish to be had, sea mullet, small summer spots, plenty of croakers and occasional good catches of medium to big pompano.
It was a year ago that I landed a 15-inch pompano and 20.5-inch speckled trout on a Kastmaster at The Point in Emerald Isle. This year, I’m not holding my breath since I don’t want to turn blue anytime soon. I’m sure you can sense my frustration since there is not much surf fishing excitement so far this season.
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports slow fishing with blues and Spanish early, pigfish, pompano and croakers on the bottom.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a slow week with dirty water lately. There were a few blues and Spanish, some spots, croakers, pins, a rare mullet and short flounder.
Seaview Pier reported a king at 17.8 pounds last week, mullet, croakers, some blues and Spanish.
Surf City Pier also reported an 18-pound king last week, spots and a few specks.
Jolly Roger Pier had a real tarpon show last week with pods of hundreds feeding as they passed the pier with strikes, hookups and releases. Anglers also had up-and-down luck with blues, a few Spanish and some big sheepshead.
Offshore, dolphin and wahoo catches are holding up from the 90-Foot Drop to the Big Rock.
I’ve seen some big grouper brought to the scales, but details are not unexpectedly sketchy.
Finally, the Emerald Isle Public Works Department painted a section at the pier red to designate where the emergency lane is, to highlight that there should be nothing blocking the way between the red poles. Signage will also be placed on the pier soon to indicate the importance of this lane so it helps the town's emergency responders easily traverse the beach strand without being slowed down when responding to a call.
The emergency lane is 20 feet seaward of the dune line and must remain open for the entire length of Emerald Isle's beach strand. This means leaving it clear of beach gear, personal items and individuals.
So, beware!
