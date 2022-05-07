WILSON — The East Carteret boys golf team placed fourth at the 2A east regional championship on Monday at Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson.
The Mariners’ top four golfers finished the par-72 course in a combined 399 strokes, 111 over par. Chase Wagoner led the way with a score of 92, good for 19th overall at 20 strokes over par.
Paul Lewis placed 28th overall in 100 strokes, Finn Diller placed 32nd in 103 and Chase Diller 33rd in 104. Max Bernauer also competed in the event and placed 43rd overall with a score of 120.
Wagoner placed fourth at the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference tournament with a 92, while Lewis was sixth with a 98 and Chase Diller seventh with a 102. The trio earned all-conference honors.
Finn Diller and Brady Doans also competed at the conference tournament, with Diller shooting 115 and Doans 120.
Southside won the title with a 396 team score. Northside-Pinetown just edged East for the runner-up spot, 405 to 407. Pamlico placed fourth with 439, followed by Lejeune with 513.
Southside’s Gabe Matthews was the medalist with an 89. Northside’s David Wallace was the runner-up with an 89, and Pamlico’s Noah Porter took third with a 91.
