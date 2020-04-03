Members of America’s Team pose at a fundraiser this past fall. Those on the team are, left to right: front row, Kylie Titus, Skylar Juarez, Abree Young, Ashlyn Guthrie, Elli Parrish, Stella Bradford; back row, coaches Mike and Jessica Ball, Brooke Roberts, Anna Keith Sullivan, Hydee Kugler, Destani Miller, Anna Gillikin and Kiersten Margoupis. Not in the photo is Hannah Mosley. (Contributed photo)