MOREHEAD CITY — While county high school student-athletes hardly leave the house these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, 10 of them are looking forward to an international softball trip during the summer of 2021.
West Carteret’s Abree Young, Anna Keith Sullivan, Destani Miller, Hannah Moseley, Hydee Kugler and Skylar Juarez, along with East Carteret’s Anna Gillikin, Ashlyn Guthrie, Elli Parrish and Stella Bradford will represent America’s Team at the 2021 Down Under Games in Australia.
“It’s definitely hard to find any positive news during this time, and thinking about not being able to finish our high school season is heartbreaking,” said America’s Team coach Jessica Ball, the West junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach. “But we are still holding on to the excitement of this trip. We've got a very talented group of girls that will be tremendous ambassadors for our community and our country.”
Kiersten Margoupis and Kylie Titus of Havelock and Brooke Roberts of Lejeune will join those county players. Ball’s husband, Mike, a teacher and coach at Morehead Middle School, is also coaching the team.
America's Team is a program centered on education and sports. It fulfills those passions by enabling kids to compete in international events against foreign teams on foreign soil. The education comes from exposing players to a new land, new people and a new way of thinking. Those players come home with a newfound sense of themselves and the world around them.
The players will be representing the United States and play against other softball teams from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Team selection was based upon character, integrity, academic performance and overall athletic ability.
The team will depart for Sydney, Australia on July 5, 2021.
It will spend the first half of its first day exploring Bondi Beach and have a team training session in the evening. On the second day, the team will explore the Sydney Harbour District and visit The Rocks, the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. That evening, the team will attend the opening ceremonies for the 2021 Down Under Games. Tournament.
Play will begin the following day on Friday, July 9 and last until the finals on Sunday, July 11, followed by a closing ceremony.
That will conclude the team’s time in Sydney. It will then travel to Brisbane and explore the Gold Coast, visiting Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, taking surfing lessons and traveling to Byron Bay to visit a lighthouse and whale watch. The team will return to the United States on July 15.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these girls, and we are so excited for the experience,” Jessica Ball said.
The team will be doing plenty of fundraising between now and then, including a cornhole tournament on May 16 and a golf tournament on Aug. 20. Its journey can be followed via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/americasteamnc.
All money raised will go directly to player fees, which includes flights, hotels, tour bus, uniforms, games, tours, excursions and daily meals.
If anyone is interested in making a donation to the team, contact Jessica Ball via email at coachballsb@gmail.com.
