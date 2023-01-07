Tradition plays an important role in high school sports.
It builds off of and helps to create a sense of history and community within a school and its athletics programs. Traditions can be small, such as a particular pregame ritual or spirit wear, or they can be larger events, such as a yearly rivalry game.
However they exist, they serve to bring people together and create a sense of belonging. They can foster school spirit and pride, and they can help to create a positive and supportive culture within a school.
In addition to the social and cultural benefits, traditions can also have a motivational and psychological impact on athletes. For example, a tradition of excellence within a particular sports program can inspire athletes to strive for success and to uphold standards of the program.
Overall, tradition is an important part of high school sports and can have a positive impact on the athletes, coaches and broader school community. It’s important for schools to recognize and value the role that tradition plays in their athletics programs, and to work to maintain and preserve these traditions for future generations.
But how do you build traditions? It is difficult to pinpoint a specific amount of time that it takes for a high school to develop traditions.
Their development often depends on the specific context and culture of a school, as well as the involvement and commitment of the students, teachers and community members.
In some cases, a school may develop traditions quickly, particularly if there is a strong sense of community and school spirit. In other cases, it may take longer for traditions to emerge and become established.
Usually, establishing traditions is a gradual process that can take place over many years. When you look at the county’s high schools, two have the time factor on their hands in terms of establishing traditions in sports.
West Carteret opened its doors in 1964 and East Carteret in 1965. Both schools have almost six decades of fine athletic performances and community support to create rich traditions.
Tradition based on time is a spectrum, though. When I look at a school like Mishawaka in Indiana, which has the state’s oldest high school gym from 1924, it makes any schools that opened up in the mid-1960s sound downright new.
So, where does that leave a school like Croatan? The school opened its doors in 1998 and fully start its athletics programs in 1999.
Its traditions don’t have time on their side. How many decades of athletic performance will it take for a Croatan-West game or a Croatan-Swansboro game feel like a West-East game or a Jacksonville-White Oak game?
Time appears to play the bigger role in how traditions are perceived than success. Croatan has certainly won its fair share of games. The school has won two Wells Fargo Cups in the last three years and has won state championships in wrestling, boys soccer, track and field, cross country, girls golf and swimming.
It's hard to put a finger on how much winning and how much time is needed for a school to feel “old” and “steeped in tradition.”
Gymnasiums like at Croatan and Northside-Jacksonville, which opened in 2001, still feel new. They have passed through more than two decades, four presidents and dozens of conference, regional and state championship runs, but they still feel new.
For a program like the Cougars, what will eventually be a long-standing tradition of excellence is being built right now. In 20 more years, the rivalries they have spent the last 20 building will start to feel old, the 40 years of athletic performances enshrined.
Building traditions involves the participation and commitment of multiple stakeholders, and it requires a shared sense of history and identity. That doesn’t happen quickly, but it happens. It’s happening right now in front of us at Croatan.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
