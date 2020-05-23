ROCKY MOUNT —The N.C. Wesleyan College athletic department announced its 2020 Male Athlete of the Year, and the honor went to senior linebacker Antonio Johnson of the Bishop football team.
The 2014 West Carteret grad, who went by the first name Tyrell in high school, was named the USA South Player of the Year for the second year in a row and selected to the All-Conference First Team for the third straight season.
He is just the fourth player in USA South history to earn the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.
The 6-1, 212-pound linebacker was also named a First Team All-Region Selection and won the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award four times.
D3football.com named him a Second Team All-American. It was his second All-American honor of the year as the CFB Network also named him a Second Team Defensive All-American.
Johnson led Division III in solo tackles with 76.
He also led the conference and was seventh in the nation in total tackles with 117, in addition to leading the league with three forced fumbles. Johnson secured two interceptions as well to go with two defensive touchdowns, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks to help lead the Bishops to a 6-4 record and second place finish in USA South at 5-2. He helped Wesleyan defeat eventual conference champ Huntingdon College by a 23-7 score earlier in the season with a stellar effort.
Huntingdon entered the game unbeaten in the USA South with the top-scoring offense (36.5 points per game).
The senior linebacker Johnson totaled 13 tackles while producing two sacks, three tackles for loss and a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory. Huntingdon (8-3) won the conference title with a 6-1 mark.
Johnson, a team captain, set a program record with five total defensive touchdowns in his career.
He graduated from N.C. Wesleyan with a business administration major, touting a cumulative GPA of 3.34 and a final semester GPA of 3.7. He was named to the President's List multiple times and named an Academic All-Conference athlete as well.
He is an Army Reserve Specialist and volunteers at his church’s soup kitchen while also coaching youth basketball.
Johnson led West Carteret to its best regular season in school history in 2014 when the Patriots went 9-2 before falling in the first round of the state playoffs. He was the team’s top rusher, going for 902 yards and seven touchdowns on 146 carries.
