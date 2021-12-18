WILMINGTON — Will Barker continues to add to his college résumé at UNC-Wilmington.
The former Croatan standout recently received the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie Swimmer of the Month.
Barker helped lead UNCW to a sweep of its CAA pod meet with Delaware and William & Mary.
His first-place time of 48.72 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke was the fastest in the CAA this season, and his winning time of 1:48.43 in the 200 backstroke was the second-fastest in the league.
Barker also swam the leadoff leg on UNCW’s winning 200 and 400 medley relay teams.
He had already broken the CAA and school records in the 200 backstroke with a blazing time of 1:43.76, which is six seconds faster than the previous record.
In the first week of the season, he was named the CAA Men’s Swimmer of the Week.
Barker posted the conference’s top times in both the 100 and 200 backstroke events in his first collegiate competitions for the Seahawks.
He swept the 100 back (49.69) and 200 back (1:50.79) as UNCW topped Army West Point 180.5-119.5 in its season opener on Sept. 17. In a meet against Tennessee on Oct. 1, Barker placed third with a time of 51.21 in the 100 backstroke and 1:50.68 in the 200 backstroke.
He continued the strong start to his collegiate career by winning the 100 backstroke in a time of 49.11 in a meet versus Duke and Boston College on Oct. 29-30. Barker also took second in both the 50 backstroke (23.0) and 200 backstroke (1:49.66).
Barker is part of a talented 23-member freshman class that as of mid-October had top-three times or scores in 11 events among Colonial Athletic Association competitors. Five different UNCW freshman have been named the CAA Swimmer of the Week.
A three-time News-Times Swimmer of the Year, Barker won nine state championships in his high school career and posted 13 top-three state finishes.
UNCW won’t hit the water again in competition until after the holiday break, traveling to South Carolina on Jan. 15 and then N.C. State on Jan. 28. The Seahawks will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 5 at home versus Davidson.
