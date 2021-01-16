BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season Friday in a 73-12 victory over Dixon.
The Mariners (3-1) dropped a 45-40 contest to Trask two days earlier after starting the season with two impressive wins.
“Anytime people start talking about how good you are, that sets you up for failure,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “And then, just as soon as you lose, you’re not as good as everybody thought you were. But we are, we’re a good basketball team, and we’re going to keep getting better. We’re still young. We’re excited about the rest of the season.”
The second-year coach chalked up the loss in the team’s first road game of the year to a learning experience for a squad that features three freshmen in the seven-player rotation.
“We’re a young team, and they have to realize what they do throughout the day, getting on the bus, traveling for two hours, having nerves, jitters, it matters to go though that and get it behind us,” he said.
It was just one of those nights for East versus Trask as it shot 23 percent (17-of-73) from the field, 12 percent (3-of-26) from beyond the arc and 13 percent (2-of-15) from the foul line.
At 3-1, the Mariners are still within striking distance of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference lead. Trask sits atop the standings at 4-0, followed by Southwest Onslow at 3-0. East will host Southwest Onslow on Tuesday.
“That’s a tough game,” Bernauer said. “We’re going to prepare, we’re going to be ready and give them all they can handle. They are tough and have good basketball players, but we have good basketball players too. We’re going to focus on what we have to do.”
East had little trouble with a Dixon team that entered the tilt with a 0-3 record after getting outscored 201-20 in those three contests.
The Bulldogs are rebuilding this season after graduating their top four scorers and bringing back just 21 percent of its scoring from a team that went 9-16 overall and 6-8 in the conference to finish fifth.
The Mariners are already on the brink of matching last year’s win total when they went 4-15 overall and 3-11 in league play to finish seventh.
East exploded to a 23-4 first-quarter lead, and after taking a 28-6 advantage in the second quarter, rattled off 19 consecutive points before Dixon scored again. The final score represented the most points for the Mariners since a 75-38 win over Richlands on Feb. 20, 2019.
“I think that was a good team win,” Bernauer said. “We played really well. We moved the basketball really well, the defense was relentless once again, and we shot the ball a lot better.”
Freshman Kenliana Dixon scored 11 of her career-high 21 points in the first quarter. Older sister Kendalyn Dixon scored eight of her 15 points in the second quarter on her way to tying her career high.
Freshman Kate Guthrie also established a career high, hitting double figures for the first time in her short time in an East uniform with 10 points, thanks mostly to an eight-point outburst in the second quarter. Fellow freshman Tanzania Locklear hit double digits for the fourth straight game with 15 points.
Hailey Grady was the fourth East player to register a career high with eight points.
Ellie Fulcher added four points to the cause.
Savannah Edens led Dixon with six points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon.............................. 4 7 1 0-12
East Carteret................. 23 24 11 15-73
DIXON (12) – Edens 6, Tarver 3, Willard 2, Pribyl 1.
EAST CARTERET (73) – Kenl. Dixon 21, Kend. Dixon 15, Locklear 15, Guthrie 10, Grady 8, Fulcher 4.
