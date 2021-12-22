BEAUFORT — East Carteret boys basketball coach Daniel Griffee earned his 100th career win Tuesday night in the East Coast Christmas Invitational. It’s a victory he won’t likely soon forget, but not necessarily because of its historical nature.
The Mariners held on for a wild 75-73 triumph over White Oak with officiating delays hampering the second half.
East celebrated after throwing the ball in with 2.5 seconds left and running out the clock, but it was premature. Shamel Baker had thrown the ball over to Jacob Nelson, who stepped out of bounds to catch it before throwing it back in.
That type of play is allowed only after a made basket, but the play took place after a turnover.
The refs didn’t blow the whistle until after the buzzer sounded and then held a short conference with both coaches. Play resumed with the ball in White Oak’s possession under the East basket with 2.5 seconds left.
Kaemon Noel caught the ball in front of the goal but his shot bounced around the rim before falling off at the buzzer, resulting in another East celebration, though this one a little more subdued after the delay.
“I should have known before, but I asked the official if the baseline was open, and he said yes, but that was the back official and not the baseline official,” Griffee said. “They put the ball in play, and later he said he didn’t say that. I should have called timeout just to be safe, but I didn’t. If we would have gone into overtime, that would have been fine. It worked out.”
The Mariners (4-3) trailed by seven with just a few ticks left in the third quarter versus a White Oak squad that entered the game with an impressive 7-1 mark. Charles Matheka then hit his second three-pointer of the period to bring his team to within four.
He later hit three treys in the final 3:54 of the game to lead his team to the victory. His first three put his team up one, the second put the team up four, and the third put the team up five.
“He stepped up,” Griffee said. “He had a tough night. His shot was off. He was looking at the wrong spot on the basket, but once he figured that out, it was game over.”
Matheka had 11 points in the fourth quarter and 17 in the second half despite playing with four fouls from the third quarter on. He finished with 22 points thanks largely to six three-pointers and hit the 20-point mark for the second straight game after never hitting that mark before in his two-year career.
Shamel Baker led the way with a team-high 27 points, which was just one off his career high. He opened the game with 10 in the first quarter and scored 12 in the second half with most of those coming on strong drives to the basket with Baker showing no regard for his lanky frame.
“He sacrifices his body when he just glides in there,” Griffee said. “It’s awesome to watch.”
Cole Jernigan scored nine, and Jacob Nelson put up six of his seven points in the fourth quarter to contribute to the win.
Skyler Gray (four), Miguel Bassotto (four) and Amarion Shelton (two) combined for 10 points, but their interior play proved larger than their scoring output versus a taller and bigger White Oak squad.
“Skyler, Miguel, Amarion, they might not show up in the scorebook, but they were huge out there,” Griffee said. “Tips, blocks, rebounds, getting the ball to our guards, setting screens, they are killing it. Without them, we would have gotten killed on the boards.”
Neither team did itself any favors at the foul line with East shooting 15-for-29 (52 percent), and White Oak 14-for-32 (44 percent) with six of those misses coming in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t get it done at the free-throw line tonight,” White Oak coach Chris Grimes said. “And we missed too many layups, too many fadeaway layups. You can’t fade away from the basket, you have to go to the basket and create contact.”
The ball didn’t bounce the Vikings’ way in the final 32 seconds of the game.
In addition to Noel’s shot knocking around the rim at the buzzer, Aleni Mageo, who finished with 15 points, had a shot called off after it bounced in after hitting the top of the backboard with 32 seconds to go. A basket there would have given his team a one-point lead after he hit a three-pointer with 52 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to one.
Andrew Navarro led all scorers with 29, but the shot he probably remembered most after the game came with 13 seconds left when a jumper just rimmed out with his team down 74-73.
“What you want to do is not need those baskets to have to bounce your way in order to win,” Grimes said.
The game was delayed for several minutes with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter when East football coach B.J. Frazier, assistant football coach Nick Brazelton and the parent of an East player were thrown out of the gym for arguing calls.
After the game, both Griffee and Frazier were confused by the ejections for what they considered fairly benign protests of calls.
The Mariners and White Oak will meet again in Piney Green on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the first game back for each team after the holiday break.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
White Oak........................ 15 17 20 21 - 73
East Carteret.................... 17 11 21 26 - 75
WHITE OAK (73) – Navarro 29, Mageo 15, Butler 9, Noel 9, Hatchell 5, Ogumoro 3, Aljanabi 2, Jackson 2,
EAST CARTERET (75) – Baker 27, Matheka 22, Jernigan 9, Nelson 7, Gray 4, Bassotto 4, Shelton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.