I didn’t do my annual high school football prediction column last year.
It just felt weird to predict the win-loss records for the three county teams when just getting on the field was the ultimate victory.
I won’t do it this year either, because once again, just getting on the field is going to be a big enough win.
The coronavirus pandemic, sadly, is still among us.
And with one-third of us refusing to take actions to make it go away, it may be with us for a while.
Instead, I’ll just look ahead and make some general predictions and observations in a year that may be closer to ordinary … or not … we’ll just have to wait and see.
In addition to the perpetual pandemic we’re being forced to live in, the new divisions and conferences created by realignment will be the lead story.
For the first time since Croatan started in 1998, the Cougars and county rival West Carteret are in the same league, setting up a lot of fun races.
Croatan and the Patriots are in the 3A Coastal Conference with Swansboro, White Oak, Dixon and Richlands.
When it comes to contending for conference titles in some sports, West won’t miss playing Havelock and Jacksonville, and the Cougars won’t miss playing Southwest Onslow.
There are seven sports in the fall, and it’s not hyperbole to suggest the league championship could come down to West and Croatan in six of them.
Volleyball and girls and boys cross country should be particularly fun to watch as the Cougars and Patriots have produced some of the best teams in the eastern part of the state in those sports.
West is scheduled to visit Croatan in the football regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 29, and when or if it does, the Coastal championship may be on the line.
How much fun would that be?
East Carteret also could have been in this new conference, but the Mariners didn’t want to be a 1A-sized school in a 3A league.
It’s hard to blame them.
But I suggested in a column on Feb. 9 that East may look back four years from now and regret that decision.
I stink think it might.
The Mariners will be the lone 2A team in a 1A conference, including Pamlico, Northside-Pinetown, Southside, Jones Senior and Lejeune.
There is no other conference in the state with only one team differing from the rest in regard to classification size.
East needs to contend for a conference crown in every sport to guarantee itself a spot in the playoffs.
Their new league may be as tough as the one they could have been in with West and Croatan. Going up against Pamlico and Northside every year will be tough.
This conference is also going to be a nightmare in soccer.
Only two other teams field teams, giving the Mariners only four conference games. Finding nonconference games is extremely tough with such a limited league schedule, as East has found out with only nine total games set up so far in boys soccer this fall. Teams are allowed 23 regular season games.
It probably won’t be any better in the spring for the girls soccer team.
Volleyball should also be tough as Pamlico is usually hard to beat.
In fact, Pamlico is going to be hard to beat in a lot of sports throughout the year.
Hopefully we’ll have a full year of sports resembling something a little more ordinary.
If only.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
