NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team defeated East Carteret 8-1 on Thursday in both teams’ final action before spring break.
The Cougars (12-1 overall) went 5-1 in singles action, with East’s (3-8) only win coming at No. 4 where Charlie Morris bested Ryan Dweikat 6-4, 6-4.
Croatan’s No. 1 netter, Ty Nickson, defeated Trey Austin 6-0, 6-0 in the only straight-set shutout of the match. Lane Hartman at No. 2 beat Wyatt Nowacek 6-2, 6-1, and Ian Balog at No. 3 defeated Ayden Guthrie 6-0, 6-3.
Jack Melton at No. 5 put down Ayush Malholtra 6-0, 6-1, and Eugene Wilson at No. 6 defeated Sawyer DeVan 6-1, 6-0.
Both teams turned to mostly new players in doubles. At No. 1, Croatan’s Collins Eckart and Nathan Kahramanovic teamed up to defeat Morris and DeVan 8-6.
The Cougars’ Dylan Treadwell and Kirill Hadley teamed up at No. 2 to beat Bennett LoPicolo and Andrew Maier 8-4, while teammates Harry Georgiadis and Ryan Kraft partnered at No. 3 for an 8-0 shutout of Colin Haynes and Liam Harding.
Both teams don’t play again until next week, with Croatan set to compete at Dixon on Tuesday and East slated to visit Swansboro on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Ian Balog (C) def. Ayden Guthrie (EC), 6-0, 6-3.
No. 4: Charlie Morris (EC) def. Ryan Dweikat (C), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 5: Jack Melton (C) def. Ayush Malholtra (EC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 6: Eugene Wilson (C) def. Sawyer DeVan (EC), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Collins Eckart/Nathan Kahramanovic (C) def. Morris/DeVan (EC), 8-6.
No. 2: Dylan Treadwell/Kirill Hadley (C) def. Bennett LoPicolo/Andrew Maier (EC), 8-4.
No. 3: Harry Georgiadis/Ryan Kraft (C) def. Colin Haynes/Liam Harding (EC), 8-0.
