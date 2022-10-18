NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team wrapped up its regular season schedule Wednesday with a 5-4 win over West Carteret.
The match had previously been scored incorrectly in the post-match paperwork, reflecting a 5-4 win for West. This updated report will reflect the correct scoring of the match.
The Mariners (8-6 overall) won three singles matchups and added two doubles victories to complete the win. The win was a sharp turnaround from a 6-3 loss to West (8-4) on Oct. 5.
The match decider came at No. 2 doubles, where East’s Reagan Majors and Cate Wolf teamed up for an 8-3 win over Fletcher Worrell and Sofia Mason.
At No. 3, East’s Jemma Campbell-Godfrey and Kayla Foster teamed up for an 8-2 win over Clara Freeman and Malu Julia Velez. West got its doubles win at No. 1, with Claire Germain and Sasha Baker defeating Zoey Morris and Linden Campbell-Godfrey 8-1.
A pivotal match in singles for East came at No. 5, where Foster defeated Mason 7-2, 2-6, 10-8 in the only tiebreaker set of the match. Wolf also won a close match at No. 3, beating Ansley Jones 7-5, 8-3. The third Mariner win came at No. 4 where Jemma Campbell-Godfrey defeated Worrell 6-1, 6-2.
West earned singles victories from Germain at No. 1 and Baker at No. 2. Germain defeated Majors 6-2, 6-3, and Baker beat Linden Campbell-Godfrey 6-2, 6-3. Abigail Kellis also won at No. 6, shutting out Andie Migliore 6-0, 6-0.
Morris did not play in the singles round, but she has been the Mariners’ No. 1 singles player all season, allowing her to play in the No. 1 doubles matchup.
The nonconference match followed East going 4-0 in the three-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. West finished the regular season in third place of the 3A Coastal Conference with a 7-3 record.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 5, West Carteret 4
Singles
No. 1: Claire Germain (WC) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Ansley Jones (WC), 7-5, 8-3.
No. 4: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Kayla Foster (EC) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 7-2, 2-6 (10-8).
No. 6: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Andie Migliore (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Germain/Baker (WC) def. Zoey Morris/L. Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 8-1.
No. 2: Majors/Wolf (EC) def. Worrell/Mason (WC), 8-3.
No. 3: J. Campbell-Godfrey/Foster (EC) def. Clara Freeman/Malu Julia Velez (WC), 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.