HAVELOCK — The Croatan boys soccer team pushed its unbeaten streak to four games last weekend with a 7-3 victory over Havelock.
The Cougars are 3-0-1 in their last four contests with a 2-0 win over Clinton, 4-1 triumph over East Duplin and 2-2 tie with New Bern.
Clinton is 8-2-1 on the season, East Duplin 5-4-1 and New Bern 3-5-1.
Havelock fell to 1-9-1 with its lopsided loss to Croatan, which bumped its record to 4-2-1.
Eli Simonette scored a hat trick against the Rams to give him eight goals on the year and also added an assist.
Alex Amato had a goal and three assists, and Danny Metcalf contributed a goal and two assists.
Adam Matas and Garrett Boucher each pitched in with a goal.
The Cougars held a huge 32-11 advantage in shots and took eight corner kicks to Havelock’s one.
Anthony Coppa had five saves for Croatan.
Will Ferry had two goals for Havelock with Jack Ferry adding the other. Michael Amaker had an assist.
Landon Brantley posted nine saves for the Rams.
The Cougars will begin 3A Coastal Conference play on Tuesday with an anticipated matchup, visiting a Dixon squad that is currently 8-2.
