BEAUFORT — Senior night didn’t begin the way the East Carteret softball team wanted Tuesday, but it ended just fine in a 19-2 victory over Southside.
The Mariners won their 13th straight game, improved to 18-3 and upped their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference record to 8-1 to earn at least a share of the title.
They accomplished all those feats despite giving up two runs in the top of the first inning versus a Seahawks squad that is winless in the league at 0-9 and 4-14 overall.
“I enjoy senior nights because the girls get recognized, but I don’t like it because of a lack of focus,” East coach Doug Garner said. “We got started on the wrong foot, got down quick, but that is normal for senior nights.”
Garner’s squad righted the ship in a hurry with 13 runs in the second inning.
“They refocused and got themselves together,” he said. “I just wish we could have seen some better pitching. I would have loved to see the girls get some good hits, but we had a lot of walks.”
East’s 19 runs came despite just six hits. Walks, stolen bases and errors helped fill the scoreboard. The home team had 18 walks, 26 stolen bases and took advantage of seven errors.
“I feel for Southside,” Garner said. “It’s all they could do this year to have enough to play, so I thank them for coming and playing us.”
No East batter had more than one hit.
Ashlyn Guthrie led the way offensively with three RBI and three runs.
Anna Gillikin, who was walked three times, also scored three runs.
Stella Bradford and Christa Golden scored two runs apiece.
Grace Fulcher, Sadie McIntosh, Guthrie and Golden each had four stolen bases.
Gillikin took the win on the mound, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Nelsen, who was walked three times at the plate, pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four while allowing no runs, hits or walks.
The pitchers were two of seven players honored on senior night, joining Ariana Hunt, Hailey Grady. Guthrie, Bradford and Golden,
“The last time we had a group like this was four years ago when we had eight seniors,” Garner said. “Then the next year this group came in and stepped in for that group. They had to put on a varsity uniform and were thrown into the fire.”
The seniors took the field as freshmen in 2019 after a magical three-year run for the program that saw East go 61-9 overall and 36-0 in conference play to win three consecutive championships.
The group went 12-11 overall and 8-6 in the league to finish fifth as freshmen before their sophomore year were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s team went 11-4 overall and 11-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish as the runner-up in a shortened season.
“They went through some growing pains, but they held their own and turned into a good little ball team,” Garner said. “I wouldn’t have guessed we would be 18-3 this season. I never thought we would do that well. They stepped up against some better competition.”
The seniors weren’t the only ones suiting up for their last regular season home game. Garner is stepping down after five years at the Mariners’ helm. He is in his 36th year of coaching, having spent 18 at Broad Creek Middle School and 12 at Down East Middle School.
Other members of the coaching staff will also step down, including Mike McGee, Frank Fulcher and Jimmy Willis. McGee has coached at East for eight years, Fulcher for four and Willis for two.
“We’ve enjoyed our time out here, and hopefully they’ve learned a little bit from us,” Garner said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s time. Time for someone young to step in. Us old guys need to ride off into the sunset and let some young blood come in, someone more energetic than we are.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Southside....... 2 0 0 00x x - 2 2 7
E. Carteret......1(13)2 3xx x - 19 6 0
WP – Gillikin
LP – Waters
Southside leading hitters: Whitehurst 1-1, run; Dail 1-3, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 1-1 (2B), 3 runs; Nelsen 1-1, run; Fulcher 1-2, RBI, run; Bradford 1-2 (2B), 2 runs; Guthrie 1-2 (2B), 3 RBI, 3 runs; Golden 1-3, 2 runs.
