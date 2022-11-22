MOREHEAD CITY — It’s difficult to earn a statement win in the first game of the season, but the West Carteret boys basketball squad may have done that very thing Monday in its contest versus South Central.
The Patriots used balanced scoring and team defense and rebounding to capture a 76-54 victory over the perennial powerhouse from Winterville thanks to a 19-5 third-quarter run.
“That was shocking,” West coach Mark Mansfield said after watching five of his players score in double figures. “I would have been thrilled with a two-point win. We’ve been preaching to them to work hard, play hard and play together. I’m optimistic, but it’s a long season, and we’re just getting started, and you can’t get too big headed.”
The Falcons have won a state championship, been to two other regional finals and secured eight conference titles over the past nine years while going 193-38 overall and 96-12 in league play during that time.
They lost their top four scorers from last season’s team that went 20-4. West is also replacing plenty of talent after losing four starters from last year’s regional final runner-up team that set a school record for wins at 26-5.
“A couple of years ago, people doubted us when we lost the fab five – J.J. (Williams), Josh (Williams), Jalani (Grant), Ean (Jones), Kel (Jones) – then we had guys step up the following year,” Mansfield said. “It’s always next man up. You prepare, work hard, try and develop, and be ready when it’s your turn.”
Dylan McBride and Jaylen Hewitt led the way with 15 points apiece. McBride was steady and attacked the basket all night, adding nine assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Hewitt shined in his varsity debut by putting up four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Adam Cummings registered 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Worth Stack had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaxon Whitaker contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Cason Collins nearly gave his team six players in double figures with eight points.
West also dished out 18 assists on the night.
“And we have to do that,” Mansfield said. “If we’ll move the ball and share the ball, we can give teams fits. If we try and do too much one-on-one and hero basketball, it won’t be good for us. Methodical, disciplined, we’ll keep preaching that all year. Hopefully it yields good results. It certainly did tonight. We just have to keep the kids believing in it.”
The team was equally as impressive on the boards and on defense, outrebounding South Central 43-21. The Patriots limited the visitors to just five points in a third quarter that saw them turn a six-point lead into a 20-point advantage.
“We came out and we did what we’ve been working on,” Mansfield said. “We rebounded the ball well. That was our focus tonight, and we delivered there. It has to be a group effort. And we played well on defense. We’ve worked hard on that.”
Mansfield’s squad looked like it might run away with it from the tipoff, jumping out to a 19-2 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter. South Central then outscored the home team 17-2 to end the frame and trail 21-19.
“I told them before the game, ‘If we get up 20, don’t get too excited, the game is not over, it’s a long game,’” Mansfield said. “And I told them, ‘If we get down 20, don’t start hanging your head, we can come back.’ They made a run. I knew they would.”
West scored the first six points of the second quarter to buy some breathing room with Hewitt scoring four of his eight in the frame during the opening stretch. Cummings scored 11 points in the first half while Whitaker put up eight. Cummings hit double digits for just the second time in his career while Whitaker hit double figures for the first time in an outstanding effort.
“Jaxon just needs the confidence to match his talent,” Mansfield said. “We hope that’s the first of many performances like that we see this year.”
Jamir Wright led South Central with 19 points while Kashmere Murphy scored 13.
The Patriots will next hit the court Wednesday when it travels to Kinston.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
South Central................... 19 14 5 16 - 54
West Carteret................... 21 18 19 18 - 76
SOUTH CENTRAL (54) – Wright 19, Murphy 13, James 8, Glover 4, Leitch 3, Bowens 3, Loftin 2, Godley 2.
WEST CARTERET (76) – McBride 15, Hewitt 15, Cummings 13, Stack 11, Whitaker 10, Collins 8, Dade’El 2, Hester 2.
