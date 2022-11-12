BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling program is hoping to continue its recent upswing this season.
The Mariners return two strong wrestlers after the team produced some of the best years in school history over the past three campaigns.
“I think we are out of that stretch where wrestling was a minor sport and nobody knew what it was on the east side of the bridge,” Harrison Smith said as he enters his ninth season as coach. “It’s something kids just do now. We have younger kids come out, we have more coaches help, the dads help. The middle schools and clubs are up and going.”
East Carteret set a program record last season with five state qualifiers. The Mariners finished 13th in the state in the previous campaign and set a school record in 2020 with 21 wins.
Seniors Daniel White and Josiah Hynes return from the state-qualifying quartet.
White (41-4) placed third in the 220-pound division at the 2A east regional by taking a 6-3 decision over Southwest Onslow’s Joseph Ortez-Rios (10-12) in the third-place match. White was also a league champion.
“He’s a four-year starter, he won 44 matches last year, and he’s ranked third in the state, so we’re looking for big things from Daniel,” Smith said.
Hynes (31-18) took fourth in the 145-pound division at the regional and third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
“He is an incredibly hard worker,” Smith said. “I can’t say enough about how hard he works. When he was a freshman, he would always give up the most tech falls, because he would refuse to get pinned. I think he is going to have a great senior year.”
Hynes is attempting to qualify for a state tournament for the fifth consecutive season. He’s qualified for the last two state meets in cross country and also qualified for the track and field state meet last spring.
“That shows you what kind of competitor he is,” Smith said. “He went to every camp in the offseason. He was disappointed not winning a match last year at states, so that has him wanting more, to finish on a high note.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Smith is hoping Parker Marriner will take a big step at heavyweight after competing in just a handful of matches as a freshman.
“He’s put in work in the weight room and been to camps, so we’re looking for him to turn a corner in his sophomore year,” Smith said.
Nery Resendiz-Garcia (9-8) is also back for his junior season after sitting out most of last year with an injury.
Sophomores Sawyer Deal (12-20) and Chase Wagoner (6-26) and junior Luke Cordier (10-17) round out the key returners.
“We’re looking good,” Smith said. “I really like the group we’ve got. We’re pretty young, though. We’re only returning half of our roster from last year. We’re really young in the lighter weights, but the guys are enthusiastic.”
East said goodbye to four seniors, including Shane Hatfield (32-1), who finished third in the state for two consecutive seasons. Hatfield went 102-14 in his three years in a Mariners uniform.
Hayden Williams (26-6) also moved on after finishing as a regional runner-up.
The Mariners went 8-28 overall and 3-2 in the Coastal Plains Conference. They took fourth in the league tournament after finishing second in the conference’s dual-team competition.
East’s lone league dual-team loss went to Pamlico.
“Pamlico is returning like 10 to 11 starters, so they are the heavy favorites,” Smith said. “They do a great job over there. We might not can catch them, but I would like to close ground.”
The Mariners will begin the season Wednesday, Nov. 16 with a tri-match at Southside with Ayden-Grifton also scheduled and then on Saturday, Nov. 1-, take part in West Carteret’s annual Beach Brawl.
